ELDEN JOINS THE AUSTIN COMPANY

CLEVELAND, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher Elden, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP, an executive with over 30 years of experience in management and operations, joins The Austin Company. Elden will serve as Project Executive for Austin's aerospace and defense work out of the company's new office in Merritt Island, Florida.

"We are extremely excited to have Chris Elden join our National Aerospace Executive Leadership Team, supporting our collective efforts to be the most trusted partner for complex and challenging projects," said Jim E. Cathcart, National Accounts Director.

"Austin has done work in Florida for decades and looks forward to the growth of this market bolstered by the expertise of professionals like Chris," said Senior Vice President of Operations Matt Eddleman.

Elden graduated from the University of Arizona, earning a Bachelor of Architecture degree. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB) and is a certified LEED Associate Professional (LEED AP).

The Austin Company is a full-service, design-build company offering site location consulting, design, engineering, and construction. Headquartered in Cleveland, Austin has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Irvine, California; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Merritt Island, Florida; San Luis Potosi, Mexico; and London, United Kingdom. The Austin Company is a subsidiary of Kajima USA. To learn more about Austin - https://theaustin.com/

