The GLD Shop Announces Iced-Out Partnerships with Bud Light® and Subway® Timed to Super Bowl LVII

Both Jewelry Collaborations Will Be Showcased at the Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix, and Given Away to Players and a Lucky Fan Onsite

PHOENIX, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The GLD Shop, the Miami-based, international lifestyle jewelry brand popularized by collaborations with the world's top athletes and musical artists as well as licensing partnerships with the NBA, NFL, Marvel and others, today announced partnerships with Subway ® and Bud Light ®, the official beer of the NFL, to create custom products for Super Bowl LVII.

The GLD Shop (PRNewswire)

"Working with athletes has been a crucial part of building our GLD Gang from the ground up, and collaborating with such massive brands for the biggest sporting event of the year feels surreal. Our vision has always been to inspire others to innovate, work hard, and change the game, and working with Bud Light and Subway to create these truly customized, iced-out pieces has been a next level experience," said Christian Johnston, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of The GLD Shop.

Designed by Johnston, the Super Bowl LVII Subway Ring is made with 10k gold and hand-set with more than 600 natural diamonds and gemstones, totaling more than 16 carats. Available for viewing at this year's Super Bowl Experience , the ring will first be worn by some of the biggest names in football before being given away to the top Subway fan and winner of the Subway Series Super Bowl LVII Showdown. Notable ring wearers will include:

J.J. Watt , three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and former MVP

Tua Tagovailoa , Miami Dolphins quarterback and top-rated passer

Stephen A. Smith , New York Times Best Selling Author and ESPN's "First Take" host

In contrast, the collaboration with Bud Light produced 15 iced-out dub pendants and chains to be gifted to Super Bowl LVII players. The 3D, life-size Bud Light can pendant and iced chain, clocking in at over 500 grams with 4000 hand-set stones totaling over 200 carats, will be worn by the first-ever brothers to play on opposing teams in a Super Bowl, Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, and their teammates.

GLD, which was founded in 2015 with the vision of inspiring others to work hard, play hard and give back, currently has official licensing partnerships with the NFL, in addition to the NBA, MLB, NCAA and Marvel. Fans of the Eagles, Chiefs, and any other NFL team can purchase official team and Players Association pendants online at www.thegldshop.com .

To celebrate the partnerships with Bud Light and Subway, GLD is also running a giveaway to win two tickets to 2024's Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. To learn more about how to win, visit https://www.thegldshop.com/pages/nfl-super-bowl-giveaway and follow The GLD Shop on Facebook (@thegldshop), TikTok (@shopGLD), Instagram (@shopGLD), YouTube (@thegldshop), and Twitter (@shopGLD).

About The GLD Shop

The GLD Shop is a Miami-based, international lifestyle jewelry brand specializing in both classic and customized chains, pendants, watches and other accessories for men and women. Since 2015, GLD has been worn by A-List celebrities including ASAP Rocky, Cardi B, Rihanna and Snoop Dogg as well as the world's top athletes such as Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant and Paul Pogba. GLD is also an official licensing partner of the NBA, NFL, MLB, NCAA and Marvel. To join the #GLDGang or learn more, visit www.thegldshop.com and follow GLD on Facebook (@thegldshop), TikTok (@shopGLD), Instagram (@shopGLD), YouTube (@thegldshop), and Twitter (@shopGLD).

About Bud Light

The Bud Light brand name represents a family of products including Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer, Bud Light NEXT, Bud Light Peels, Bud Light Chelada, Bud Light Platinum and Bud Light Platinum Seltzer. At the forefront of innovation, Bud Light continues to expand its product portfolio, offering a wide range of products brewed to meet the ever-changing preferences of consumers everywhere. Since 1982, Bud Light has delivered the best-selling premium light lager in America that is consistently brewed with a fresh, clean finish. For more information about Bud Light and our full family of products, visit www.BudLight.com.

About Subway® Restaurants

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries in more than 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway® franchisees – a network that includes more than 20,000 dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

Media Contact:

Power Digital Marketing

victoria.soto@powerdigital.com

The GLD Shop (PRNewswire)

The GLD Shop (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The GLD Shop