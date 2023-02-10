Jeep® Grand Cherokee and Grand Wagoneer Earn 2023 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Awards

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The Jeep® brand is the winner of two 2023 MotorWeek Drivers’ Choice Awards: the new Grand Cherokee (family of models shown) took top honors as the Best Mid-size Utility vehicles and the new Grand Wagoneer won the Best Luxury Utility honors. (PRNewswire)

Grand Cherokee wins Best Midsize Utility for its on- and off-road capability and extensive model lineup, including plug-in hybrid Grand Cherokee 4xe and three-row Grand Cherokee L

Grand Wagoneer takes Best Luxury Utility honors for ultimate luxury features and modern powertrain technology

The Jeep® brand is the winner of two 2023 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Awards. The new Jeep Grand Cherokee took top honors as the Best Midsize Utility vehicle and the new Grand Wagoneer won the Best Luxury Utility honors.

"To have MotorWeek recognize two Jeep brand SUVs this year for the prestigious 2023 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Awards is outstanding," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "From the iconic Jeep Grand Cherokee to the return of two icons in the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, and throughout the rest of our vehicle lineup, we're proud to design and deliver the best, most capable SUVs in the industry to our customers."

Now in its 42nd season as the TV and digital media, original, automotive magazine series, MotorWeek holds the annual Drivers' Choice competition to evaluate vehicles based on driving performance, technology, practicality, fuel efficiency and value.

Best Midsize Utility: Jeep Grand Cherokee

"With the addition of the three-row Grand Cherokee L and Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid models, Jeep has broadened this newly redesigned utility family so it now offers a fit for virtually any family need or desire," said John Davis, host and creator of MotorWeek. "While the classic Grand Cherokee provides midsize SUV buyers with all the toughness and comfort they have long admired, the Grand Cherokee L allows both on- and off-road attributes to be shared with extended family and friends. Now, with the addition of the 4xe model, the iconic Jeep brand strengthens its already substantial environmental posture and readies the brand for tomorrow's electric horizon."

The all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most technologically advanced and 4x4-capable Jeep Grand Cherokee yet. This fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee brings an all-new architecture, new plug-in hybrid powertrain, new three-row L model, all-new exterior design and all-new interior with world-class craftsmanship and first-to-market technologies to the full-size SUV segment.

Best Luxury Utility: Grand Wagoneer

"In a relatively short amount of time, the iconic brand has managed to expand its reach from being off-road ready to suburban staple to ultra luxury with the new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer," Davis added. "If you can find a more luxurious SUV, buy it! In addition to the premium interior appointments, the rebirth of the large SUV at Stellantis also adds the new and totally modern inline-6 powertrain, the 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane."

As a premium extension of the Jeep brand, the iconic 2023 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer offer the pinnacle of premium SUV interiors, with elegant American style, meticulously crafted finishes and modern-day appointments. The interiors of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are designed to support active customers' lifestyles, with best-in-class overall passenger volume, second-row legroom and cargo volume behind the third row.

New to the 2023 lineup are the Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L, which are 12 inches longer overall (226.7 inches) than the standard-wheelbase models. Featuring a 130-inch wheelbase (plus 7 inches compared to standard wheelbase) and up to 44.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row (plus 15.8 cubic feet compared to standard wheelbase), the 2023 Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are designed and engineered to provide unmatched comfort for up to eight passengers and ample cargo room for oversized gear, all while delivering the award-winning attributes of the standard-wheelbase versions, including legendary capability from three available 4x4 systems, exceptional driving dynamics, best-in-class towing capability of up to 10,000 pounds and advanced safety and technology.

Standard on the L models, the all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo inline six-cylinder engine family delivers more horsepower, more torque and less emissions than many competitors' naturally aspirated V-8 and boosted six-cylinder engines. In fact, the Hurricane twin-turbo engines achieve their V-8-rivaling performance while being up to 15% more efficient than larger engines. The Wagoneer L features the Hurricane Twin Turbo engine, which produces 420 horsepower and 468 lb.-ft. of torque, while the Grand Wagoneer L sports the new high-output Hurricane Twin Turbo 510, which delivers 510 horsepower and 500 lb.-ft. of torque.

