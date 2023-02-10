DIGITAL CREATOR ANNA SITAR HOSTS PACSUN'S TIKTOK LIVESTREAM SHOPPING EXPERIENCE FOR THE BIG GAME IN ARIZONA

Youth Retailer Introduces New Merchandise Through Unique TikTok Commerce Shop

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of the highly anticipated Big Game in Phoenix, AZ this Sunday, Pacsun has partnered with Digital Creator, Anna Sitar , for an exclusive look into Pacsun's celebratory offerings and new Spring merchandise. Sitar is well-known for her #GRWM (Get Ready with Me) content, to give her followers an authentic lens into her life and experiences, is collaborating with Pacsun for the second year in a row for the game.

Game Day Ready with Anna Sitar (PRNewswire)

From 11AM - 12PM PST on football Sunday, Sitar will be taking over Pacsun's TikTok to host Pacsun's first official Livestream shopping experience on the platform for its newly launched brand shop. During the experience, Sitar will preview her favorite pieces from Pacsun's Spring collection, inclusive of Pacsun's iconic logo product, Reebok staples, as well as the Mitchell & Ness x Fenty drop in support of the much awaited half-time performance by global sensation, Rihanna.

During the livestream, Sitar will also assist in debuting merchandise that will only be available on the New Release tab in Pacsun's TikTok brand shop. Consumers will be able to shop all displayed products directly in the app without needing to leave the livestream with access to special deals, available only during the livestream. Following the experience, Sitar will head to the TikTok Tailgate party followed by the big game to give her community inside access and highlights throughout the day.

"The collaborative process with our ambassadors has been powerful in amplifying our initiatives and collections, and we are delighted to partner with Anna again for the Big Game to officially kick-off our TikTok livestream series, and to be able to give our community premium access to a day-in-the-life with one of their favorite digital creators as well as the biggest game of the year in football," said Brie Olson, President at Pacsun. "TikTok has been an instrumental platform for our community engagement, and being able to provide consumers the ability to purchase from us in real-time directly from the app's dedicated shop and livestream is an exciting next step in our commerce capabilities."

Over the past few years, Pacsun has heightened its presence on TikTok, leveraging it well beyond its social media potential, to strengthen its brand voice and genuinely engage and connect with its community. Pacsun is now one of the first retail brands to build a commerce platform on TikTok, with a highly engaged community of over 2M+ followers. With the continued success that Pacsun has seen with their livestream shopping experiences, the TikTok shop will be extremely impactful for commerce through its ability for consumers to purchase products immediately on a platform that they are already using daily.

Pacsun Logo (PRNewswire)

