Pan-Asian Leaders to be recognized for their contributions during challenging times at the Ascend 2023 A-List Awards

A Celebration of Impactful Asian Role Models
NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During a time of economic fluctuations and uncertainty, Pan-Asian business leaders have embraced resiliency and success. Ascend Foundation is thrilled to come together to celebrate the exceptional contributions and achievements of Pan-Asian leaders at this year's A-List Awards. The honorees being recognized are as follows:
Shantanu Agrawal, Elevance Health
Muneera Carr, Wells Fargo and Company
Pam Cheng, AstraZeneca
Paul Choi, Sidley Austin LLP
Jae Evans, Oracle
Umar Farooq, Onyx by JP Morgan Chase & Co
Tiffany Hong, Franklin Templeton
Angela Hwang, Pfizer
Joyce Lee, Johnson & Johnson
Megan Myungwon Lee, Panasonic Corporation of North America
Helen Lin, Publicis Groupe
Sarena Lin, Bayer AG
Maran Nalluswami, Synchrony
Todd Park, Devoted Health
Nereida Perez, McCormick & Company Incorporated
Kavitha Prabhakar, Deloitte
Nancy Quan, The Coca-Cola Company
Faiza Saeed, Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP
Anand Selvakesari, Citibank
Helen Shan, FactSet
Rajesh Sharma, Ernst & Young
Domee Shi, Pixar Animation Studios
Prahlad Singh, PerkinElmer
Inhi Cho Suh, Docusign, Inc.
Neeracha Taychakhoonavudh, Asana
Brenda Tsai; State Street Corporation
Tiger Tyagarajan, Genpact
Kenji Yoshino, NYU School of Law
Farhad Zaman, PwC
These leaders will be recognized and celebrated during the Ascend A-List Awards Gala on April 3rd at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. The A-List Awards highlight the power of resilient, impactful, and courageous leadership. The honorees, who represent a cross section of Asian ethnicities, are selected for their professional accomplishments and advancement of others in their industries or communities.
"We launched the A-List Awards a few years ago because we noticed a growing number of Pan-Asian leaders who were not being recognized," said Sandeep Gupta, Chair of the 2023 A-List Benefit Committee, "With a record number of nominations this year, our realizations continue to prove true, and Ascend is extremely proud to honor all of these honorees."
About Ascend Foundation and Ascend
The work of the Ascend Foundation includes research and thought leadership reports that surface the lack of Asian advancement in the workplace and corporate boards. The Foundation's The Other Side campaign features Ascend storytellers who shine light on the long-held societal biases that make Pan-Asians less likely to be promoted to leadership levels. These efforts and the A-List Awards reinforce the Ascend Foundation's goals to increase recognition of Pan-Asian leadership, drive awareness through shared experiences and encourage the hopes and dreams of future Pan-Asian leaders.
The Ascend Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to educate, advocate, and enable Pan-Asian business leaders to reach their full potential and make greater positive societal impacts. Ascend Inc. is the largest non-profit Pan-Asian membership organization for business professionals in North America with a mission to drive workplace and societal impact by developing and elevating Pan-Asian business leaders and empowering them to become catalysts for change.
For more information or to request an interview, please contact Helen Lee, helen.lee@ascendleadership.org.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Ascend Foundation