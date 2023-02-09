Mapp Joins MACH Alliance to help eCommerce brands Future-Proof and Enhance Digital Experiences

Mapp, the #1 Insight-led Customer Experience Solution becomes Certified Member of MACH Alliance

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp, the international provider of insight-led customer experiences, announced today it has joined the MACH Alliance , a non-profit organization advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless.

Launched in 2020, the MACH Alliance's mission is to future-proof and drive current and future digital experiences with modern and connected enterprise technology. As a new member, Mapp is in good company alongside other MACH Alliance certified technology vendors supporting fast growing eCommerce brands, such as VTEX, BigCommerce, Akeneo, Algolia and many others.

"We're thrilled to be joining the MACH Alliance and becoming part of a community of innovators and strategic thinkers who are disrupting and shaping the eCommerce technology landscape, one microservice at a time," says Ricardas Montvila, Vice President of Global Strategy at Mapp.

"The Alliance bears responsibility to future-proof tech stacks, to provide a seal of confidence and a guarantee that tools are compatible and don't create a lock-in," said Casper Rasmussen, MACH Alliance President. "Like all our members, Mapp has met a specific set of criteria. The ability to innovate and iterate quickly is one of MACH's core value propositions. That level of innovation requires clear, actionable and real-time consumer insights."

Ricardas Montvila continues: "With the cost-of-doing-business crisis, brands need to innovate, change, and pivot on a week's notice. The technologies that got retailers where they are now are not going to get them where they need to be in five years' time. This requires a radical shift in the way brands architect their technology stack. As brands and marketers evolve, their technology must also evolve. MACH Alliance's phenomenal success over such a short period of time indicates that we're experiencing the beginning of the Monolith's death by a thousand microservices. With the Mapp Cloud MACH Certification, brands can now take advantage of Analytics, Real-time CDP and Email microservices. Our customers can have the confidence that they have chosen a truly future-proof partner to help accelerate their eCommerce."

Mapp believes in helping brands achieve long-term success by improving the digital customer experience. To make the most of their marketing ecosystem today, businesses need API-first platforms that help connect their data, unlock additional capabilities among their MarTech stack, and optimize the entire customer experience. With the MACH ecosystem, brands can build an individual technology environment and tailor it to their requirements, to achieve greater ROI more quickly. More information here

About MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a non-profit organization, governed by an independent board to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more about the Alliance and MACH certification at machalliance.org , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Mapp

Marketers and data specialists should always be able to focus on their core business instead of spending their time taming the technology behind it. With the insight-based customer experience platform Mapp Cloud, marketing decision-makers have more time for what matters and can place their brand messages in the best possible way. Through customer intelligence and marketing analytics, companies easily and effectively gain cross-channel customer insights from data, which in turn enable highly personalized marketing activities. Mapp's customers also benefit from tailored and self-optimizing cross-channel campaigns based on AI-powered predictive models. Automated messages can thus be sent in the ideal marketing channel, at the optimal time and with the right contact frequency. Thanks to powerful one-to-one personalization, maximum engagement as well as long-term customer retention are achieved. More info here .

Mapp operates globally with offices in seven countries and helps more than 700 brands including Farrow & Ball, PepsiCo, Ella's Kitchen, Vivienne Westwood, The Entertainer, JYSK, Diageo, and Lloyds Pharmacy.

