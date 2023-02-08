DevaCurl Introduces Mist of Wonders™ Leave-In, The Instant Multi-Benefit Curl Spray With 12-in-1 Benefits

Unique New Launch Provides Curl Flexibility to Waves, Curls and Coils

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DevaCurl, the dermatologist co-developed and stylist loved industry leader with over 25 years of curl expertise, is proud to announce the launch of Mist of Wonders™ Leave-In Instant Multi-Benefit Curl Spray. Formulated with DevaCurl's Nutritive-Curl Complex , this new holy grail styling product features 12 instant curl-specific benefits that will prep, protect, and prime the hair, giving all curls the love and protection they deserve!

Leave-In conditioners are a staple for most people with curly hair, with more than 80% of curl consumers using a leave-in conditioner in their styling routine.

Mist of Wonders™ Leave-In elevates the traditional leave-in experience with a curl-conscious formula that moisturizes, softens, detangles, fights frizz, strengthens, reduces breakage, heat protects up to 450 degrees, and more!

To support their journey of improving their eco-footprint, Mist of Wonders™ Leave-In comes in a refillable (and curl community loved) continuous mist spray that helps with even distribution and deposits more product on your curls, so they're better coated. After experiencing love at first spritz, consumers can purchase the eco-friendly refill pouch, which provides 2+ refills of the product.

"We harnessed the power of advanced technology and ingredients to create a product that is truly special," shares Siddeeqah Ra'oof, Director of Brand Education at DevaCurl. "the continuous misting spray helps spread that technology across curls in a way that makes it a true do-it-all, holy grail product."

Mist of Wonders (PRNewswire)

The 12 key features and curl benefits of Mist of Wonders™ include:

Moisturizes

Softens

Detangles

Strengthens

Reduces Breakage

Heat Protects

Mends Split Ends

Color Protects

Humidity Resistant (AKA, Fights Frizz)

UV Filters

Non-Flaking

Non-Crunchy

"With Curl Flexibility™ in mind, we are thrilled to unveil our new Mist of Wonders™ Leave-In that is for all curl types no matter how they are styled," states Alexis Ansley-Benjamin, Director of Communications at DevaCurl. "We look forward to reaching both consumers and professionals, new and existing, with this innovative formula and packaging that really does it all."

DevaCurl's Mist of Wonders™ is now available Amazon, ULTA and ULTA.com, and DevaCurl.com retailing for $34. A refillable pouch is also available for purchase for $48 to sustainably refill the spray bottle as needed. For more information on Mist of Wonders™, visit devacurl.com/us/products/stylers/mist-of-wonders and @devacurl on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

ABOUT DEVACURL®

Since opening the doors to its first salon in NYC in 1994, DevaCurl has been dedicated to one thing--curls! Whether perfecting a new technique, training stylists at its academy or developing a breakthrough product, DevaCurl is obsessed with bringing out the best in every curl type. DevaCurl continues to unveil breakthrough product innovations for all curls. For more information, visit www.devacurl.com

DevaCurl Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DevaCurl