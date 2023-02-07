CNO Financial Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

2022 sales momentum has CNO well-positioned for 2023 and beyond

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) today announced that for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, net income was $43.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $115.8 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, in 4Q21. Net operating income (1) in 4Q22 was $65.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $108.5 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, in 4Q21.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $396.8 million, or $3.37 per diluted share, compared to $441.0 million, or $3.36 per diluted share, in 2021. Net operating income (1) for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $273.9 million, or $2.33 per diluted share, compared to $365.6 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, in 2021.

"Earnings for the quarter and the full year reflect ongoing market volatility, moderation in our alternative investment returns and favorable one-time actuarial benefits from the prior year that did not repeat in 2022," said Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer. "Absent these factors, we delivered sustainable earnings with strong underlying margins across our product portfolio and rising new money rates supporting investment income results. As we enter 2023, our sales momentum across the Consumer and Worksite Divisions has us well-positioned for the year ahead."

Full Year 2022 Highlights (as compared to the corresponding period in the prior year where applicable)

Direct-to-consumer life insurance new annualized premiums (NAP) (4) up 10%

Worksite Division NAP (4) up 20%

Annuity collected premiums up 15%

Returned $244.8 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases ( $180.0 million ) and dividends ( $64.8 million ); reduced weighted average share count by 10% since 2021

Return on equity (ROE) of 15.1%; operating ROE, as adjusted (6), of 8.6%

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights (as compared to the corresponding period in the prior year where applicable)

Total NAP (4) up 4%

Direct-to-consumer life insurance NAP (4) up 9%

Worksite Division NAP (4) up 8%

Annuity collected premiums up 8%

Returned $26.1 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases ( $10.0 million ) and dividends ( $16.1 million ); reduced weighted average share count by 7% since 4Q21

Estimated consolidated risk-based capital ratio of 384% at December 31, 2022

Book value per share was $12.25 ; book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (2), was $29.90 at December 31, 2022

FINANCIAL SUMMARY Quarter End

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Net operating income, a non-GAAP(a) financial measure, is used consistently by CNO's management to evaluate the operating performance of the Company and is a measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. It differs from net income primarily because it excludes certain non-operating items such as net investment gains (losses), changes in fair values of embedded derivatives and the liability for a deferred compensation plan, and certain significant and unusual items included in net income. Management believes an analysis of net operating income is important in understanding the profitability and operating trends of the Company's business. Net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.



Per diluted share















Quarter ended

Quarter ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022



2021

%

change

2022



2021

%

change



























Income from insurance products (b) $ 0.50



$ 0.89

(44)

$ 58.4



$ 110.5

(47) Fee income 0.08



0.02

300

9.2



2.9

217 Investment income not allocated to product lines (c) 0.26



0.34

(24)

30.3



42.8

(29) Expenses not allocated to product lines (d) (0.11)



(0.14)

(21)

(12.8)



(17.4)

(26) Operating earnings before taxes 0.73



1.11





85.1



138.8



Income tax expense on operating income (0.17)



(0.24)

(29)

(19.3)



(30.3)

(36) Net operating income (1) 0.56



0.87

(36)

65.8



108.5

(39) Net realized investment gains (losses) from sales

and change in allowance for credit losses (net of

related amortization) (0.22)



0.04





(25.5)



4.7



Net change in market value of investments

recognized in earnings (0.07)



(0.10)





(9.0)



(12.1)



Fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities

(net of related amortization) 0.09



0.15





10.7



19.1



Other (0.05)



(0.02)





(5.9)



(2.4)



Non-operating income (loss) before taxes (0.25)



0.07





(29.7)



9.3



Income tax (expense) benefit on non-operating

income 0.06



(0.01)





7.3



(2.0)



Net non-operating income (loss) (0.19)



0.06





(22.4)



7.3



Net income $ 0.37



$ 0.93





$ 43.4



$ 115.8































Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 116.7



125.0



















FINANCIAL SUMMARY Year End

(Amounts in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Per diluted share















Year ended

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022



2021

%

change

2022



2021

%

change



























Income from insurance products (b) $ 1.82



$ 2.65

(31)

$ 214.7



$ 347.2

(38) Fee income 0.20



0.15

33

23.7



19.4

22 Investment income not allocated to product lines (c) 1.35



1.41

(4)

159.5



184.5

(14) Expenses not allocated to product lines (d) (0.34)



(0.62)

(45)

(40.8)



(80.5)

(49) Operating earnings before taxes 3.03



3.59





357.1



470.6



Income tax expense on operating income (0.70)



(0.80)

(13)

(83.2)



(105.0)

(21) Net operating income (1) 2.33



2.79

(16)

273.9



365.6

(25) Net realized investment gains (losses) from sales

and change in allowance for credit losses (net of

related amortization) (0.50)



0.27





(58.8)



34.8



Net change in market value of investments

recognized in earnings (0.62)



(0.13)





(73.2)



(17.4)



Fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities

(net of related amortization) 2.10



0.51





247.2



67.2



Other 0.38



0.09





45.0



12.5



Non-operating income before taxes 1.36



0.74





160.2



97.1



Income tax expense on non-operating income (0.32)



(0.17)





(37.3)



(21.7)



Net non-operating income 1.04



0.57





122.9



75.4



Net income $ 3.37



$ 3.36





$ 396.8



$ 441.0































Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 117.7



131.1























(a) GAAP is defined as accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. (b) Income from insurance products is the sum of the insurance margins of the annuity, health and life segments, less allocated insurance administrative expenses. It excludes the fee income segment, investment income not allocated to product lines, expenses not allocated to product lines and income taxes. Insurance margin is management's measure of the profitability of its annuity, health and life segments' performance and consists of premiums plus allocated investment income less insurance policy benefits, interest credited, commissions, advertising expense and amortization of acquisition costs. (c) Investment income not allocated to product lines is defined as net investment income less: (i) equity returns credited to policyholder account balances; (ii) the investment income allocated to our product lines; (iii) interest expense on notes payable and investment borrowings; (iv) expenses related to the funding agreement-backed notes ("FABN") program; and (v) certain expenses related to benefit plans that are offset by special-purpose investment income.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (continued)

Management vs. GAAP Measures

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), and book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), are non-GAAP measures that are utilized by management to view the business without the effect of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) which is primarily attributable to fluctuations in interest rates associated with fixed maturities, available for sale. Management views the business in this manner because the Company has the ability and generally, the intent, to hold investments to maturity and meaningful trends can be more easily identified without the fluctuations. In addition, shareholders' equity excludes net operating loss carryforwards in our non-GAAP return on equity measures as such assets are not discounted and, accordingly, will not provide a return to shareholders until after it is realized as a reduction to taxes that would otherwise be paid. Management believes that excluding this value from the equity component of this measure enhances the understanding of the effect these non-discounted assets have on operating returns.







Quarter ended

December 31,

2022

2021







Trailing twelve months return on equity (a) 15.1 %

8.5 % Trailing twelve months operating return on equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) (6) 8.6 %

12.1 % Trailing twelve months operating return, excluding significant items, on equity, excluding accumulated other

comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) (6) 8.1 %

11.8 %















Shareholders' equity $ 1,400.8

$ 5,259.7 Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss 2,093.1

(1,947.1)







Shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,493.9

3,312.6 Net operating loss carryforwards (169.0)

(243.7) Shareholders' equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss

carryforwards $ 3,324.9

$ 3,068.9







Book value per diluted share $ 11.99

$ 42.65 Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss 17.91

(15.79)







Book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (a non-GAAP

financial measure) (2) $ 29.90

$ 26.86



(a) Calculated using average shareholders' equity for the measurement period.

INSURANCE OPERATIONS

Annuity products accounted for 19 percent of the Company's margin for the quarter.

Annuity premiums collected increased 8 percent and annuity account values increased 6 percent in 4Q22 compared to 4Q21.

Health products accounted for 55 percent of the Company's insurance margin for the quarter and 64 percent of insurance policy income.

Life products accounted for 26 percent of the Company's insurance margin for the quarter and 35 percent of insurance policy income.

Sales of health products were up 5 percent and sales of life products were up 3 percent in 4Q22 compared to 4Q21.

ANNUITY COLLECTED PREMIUMS (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



Quarter ended December 31,





2022

2021

%

change Annuity collected premiums $ 431.0

$ 397.4

8

INSURANCE POLICY INCOME (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



Quarter ended December 31,





2022

2021

%

change Annuity $ 6.0

$ 4.1

46 Health 403.6

415.2

(3) Life 216.4

210.6

3 Total insurance policy income $ 626.0

$ 629.9

(1)

SALES MEASURED AS NEW ANNUALIZED PREMIUMS FOR LIFE AND HEALTH PRODUCTS (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



Quarter ended December 31,





2022

2021

%

change Health $ 49.9

$ 47.7

5 Life 40.8

39.8

3 Total new annualized premiums (4) $ 90.7

$ 87.5

4

INSURANCE MARGIN

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Insurance margin is management's measure of profitability of its annuity, health and life segments' performance and consists of premiums plus allocated investment income less insurance policy benefits, interest credited, commissions, advertising expense and amortization of acquisition costs. Income from insurance products is the sum of the insurance margins of the annuity, health and life segments, less allocated insurance administrative expenses. It excludes the fee income segment, investment income not allocated to product lines, expenses not allocated to product lines and income taxes. Management believes this information helps provide a better understanding of the business and a more meaningful analysis of our operations. Insurance income, a non-GAAP measure, is a component of net operating income, which is reconciled to net income in the Financial Summary section above.





Quarter ended

December 31,

2022

% of

insurance

policy

income





December 31,

2021

% of

insurance

policy

income

%

change Margin



















Annuity interest margin $ 39.6







$ 93.9





(58) Life insurance interest margin 0.9







1.3





(31) Total interest-sensitive margin 40.5







95.2





(57) Insurance margin



















Health 115.0

28



129.5

31

(11) Life (a) 51.9

24



29.1

14

78 Total other insurance margin 166.9

27



158.6

25

5





















Total insurance margin 207.4







253.8





























Allocated expenses (149.1)







(143.3)







Income from insurance products $ 58.3







$ 110.5





























Per diluted share $ 0.50







$ 0.89







Weighted average diluted shares 116.7







125.0













(a) Net of $20.3 million and $21.8 million of non-deferred television advertising expense related to our direct distribution channel in the 2022 and 2021 periods, respectively.

Total allocated expenses were $149.1 million, up 4 percent from the year-ago quarter.

Total insurance margins were favorably impacted by $25.9 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, due to adjustments arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review of assumptions. There was no material impact from our comprehensive annual actuarial review of assumptions in the fourth quarter of 2022. See page 19 for a summary of the impact of significant items.

In addition, total insurance margins were favorably impacted by approximately $22 million and $16 million in the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, due to the estimated impacts of COVID-19.

ANNUITY RESULTS BY PRODUCT TYPE (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

Annuity margin

Quarter ended

December 31,

2022

2021 Fixed indexed annuities $ 30.3

$ 77.4 Fixed interest annuities 8.1

10.1 Other annuities 1.2

6.4 Total $ 39.6

$ 93.9

Annuity collected premiums

Quarter ended

December 31,

2022

2021 Annuity collected premiums $ 431.0

$ 397.4

Average net insurance liabilities (5)

Quarter ended

December 31,

2022

2021 Fixed indexed annuities $ 8,677.8

$ 8,096.7 Fixed interest annuities 1,654.2

1,813.3 Other annuities 471.4

495.8 Total $ 10,803.4

$ 10,405.8

Margin/average net insurance liabilities (a)

Quarter ended

December 31,

2022

2021 Fixed indexed annuities 1.40 %

3.82 % Fixed interest annuities 1.96 %

2.23 % Other annuities 1.02 %

5.16 % Total 1.47 %

3.61 %





(a) Defined as annualized quarterly annuity margin divided by average net insurance liabilities (5).

Total annuity margins were favorably impacted by $26.9 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, due to adjustments arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review of assumptions. There was no material impact from our comprehensive annual actuarial review of assumptions in the fourth quarter of 2022. See page 19 for a summary of the impact of significant items.

In addition, total annuity margins were favorably (unfavorably) impacted by approximately $(1) million and $1 million in the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, due to the estimated impacts of COVID-19.

HEALTH INSURANCE RESULTS BY PRODUCT TYPE (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

Health margin

Quarter ended

December 31,

2022

2021





Amount

% of

insurance

policy

income

Amount

% of

insurance

policy

income

%

change Supplemental health and other health $ 60.8

35

$ 54.0

31

13 Medicare supplement 35.0

22

42.8

24

(18) Long-term care 19.2

29

32.7

49

(41) Total $ 115.0

28

$ 129.5

31

(11)

Health insurance policy income

Quarter ended





December 31,





2022

2021

%

change Supplemental health and other health $ 175.3

$ 172.8

1 Medicare supplement 162.3

176.0

(8) Long-term care 66.0

66.4

(1) Total $ 403.6

$ 415.2

(3)

Health NAP (4)

Quarter ended





December 31,





2022

2021

%

change Supplemental health and other health $ 33.3

$ 28.1

19 Medicare supplement 10.4

9.1

14 Long-term care 6.2

10.5

(41) Total $ 49.9

$ 47.7

5

Total health margins were favorably impacted by approximately $23 million and $35 million in the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, due to the estimated impacts of COVID-19.

LIFE INSURANCE RESULTS BY PRODUCT TYPE (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

Life margin

Quarter ended





December 31,





2022

2021





Amount

% of

insurance

policy

income

Amount

% of

insurance

policy

income

%

change Life insurance interest margin $ 0.9





$ 1.3





(31) Life insurance margin:

















Traditional life 34.2

20

15.7

9

118 Interest sensitive life 17.8

40

13.4

31

33 Subtotal 52.0

24

29.1

14

79 Total margin $ 52.9





$ 30.4





74

Life insurance policy income

Quarter ended





December 31,





2022

2021

%

change Traditional life $ 172.2

$ 168.0

3 Interest sensitive life 44.2

42.6

4 Total $ 216.4

$ 210.6

3

Life NAP (4)

Quarter ended





December 31,





2022

2021

%

change Traditional life $ 33.2

$ 31.2

6 Interest sensitive life 7.6

8.6

(12) Total $ 40.8

$ 39.8

3

Average net insurance liabilities (5) and interest margin





Quarter ended





December 31,





2022

2021

% change Interest sensitive life products $ 1,035.0

$ 996.9

4 Interest margin/average net insurance liabilities (5) 0.35 %

0.52 %

(33)

Total life margins were unfavorably impacted by $1.0 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, due to adjustments arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review of assumptions. There was no material impact from our comprehensive annual actuarial review of assumptions in the fourth quarter of 2022. See page 19 for a summary of the impact of significant items.

In addition, total life margins were unfavorably impacted by approximately $20 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, due to the estimated impacts of COVID-19. There was no material impact on life margins in the quarter ended December 31, 2022, related to COVID-19.

QUARTERLY AVERAGE EXCLUSIVE PRODUCING AGENTS



Average Exclusive Producing Agent Count

Quarter ended





December 31,

%

2022

2021

change Consumer









Field agents (a) (c) 3,882

4,008

(3) Tele-sales agents 179

220

(19) Total agents 4,061

4,228

(4) Registered agents (b) (c) 695

655

6 Worksite (a) (c) 275

227

21













(a) Producing agents represent the monthly average of exclusive agents that have submitted at least one policy in the month. (b) Registered agents are dually licensed as insurance agents and financial representatives who can buy and sell securities for clients, and/or investment advisors who can provide ongoing investment advice for clients. (c) Agent counts represent the average of the last 3 months.

INVESTMENTS

INVESTMENT INCOME NOT ALLOCATED TO PRODUCT LINE

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Management uses investment income not allocated to product lines as the measure to evaluate the performance of the investment segment. It is defined as net investment income less: (i) equity returns credited to policyholder account balances; (ii) the investment income allocated to our product lines; (iii) interest expense on notes payable and investment borrowings; (iv) expenses related to the FABN program; and (v) certain expenses related to benefit plans that are offset by special-purpose investment income. We also view investment income not allocated to product lines per diluted share as an important and useful measure to evaluate performance of the investment segment as it takes into consideration our share repurchase program.





Quarter ended December 31,





2022

2021

%

change Net investment income $ 315.7

$ 395.1

(20) Allocated to product lines:









Annuity (119.6)

(116.3)

3 Health (72.3)

(72.4)

— Life (37.1)

(36.4)

2 Equity returns credited to policyholder account balances 6.1

(94.0)

(106) Amounts allocated to product lines and credited to policyholder account balances (222.9)

(319.1)

(30) Amount related to variable interest entities and other non-operating items (18.6)

(7.6)

145 Interest expense on corporate debt (15.6)

(15.7)

(1) Interest expense on investment borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank program (16.1)

(2.3)

600 Expenses related to FABN program (7.6)

(2.3)

230 Less amounts credited to deferred compensation plans (offsetting investment income) (4.6)

(5.3)

(13) Total adjustments (62.5)

(33.2)



Investment income not allocated to product lines $ 30.3

$ 42.8

(29)











Per diluted share $ 0.26

$ 0.34





INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO (Dollars in millions)

The composition of the investment portfolio at December 31, 2022 is as follows:



$

% of total Fixed maturities, available for sale, at fair value $ 20,353.4

84 Equity securities at fair value 135.3

1 Mortgage loans 1,411.9

6 Policy loans 121.6

— Trading securities 207.9

1 Investments held by variable interest entities 1,077.6

4 Other invested assets 1,034.7

4 Total investment portfolio $ 24,342.4

100

Fixed maturities, available for sale, at amortized cost by asset class as of December 31, 2022 are as follows:



Investment

grade

Below

investment

grade

Total Corporate securities $ 13,043.6

$ 605.5

$ 13,649.1 United States Treasury securities and obligations of the United States government and

agencies 171.7

—

171.7 States and political subdivisions 2,836.3

10.6

2,846.9 Foreign governments 86.3

—

86.3 Asset-backed securities 1,312.5

123.2

1,435.7 Agency residential mortgage-backed securities 174.3

—

174.3 Non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities 1,122.6

577.8 (a) 1,700.4 Collateralized loan obligations 825.2

—

825.2 Commercial mortgage-backed securities 2,401.3

93.3

2,494.6











Total $ 21,973.8

$ 1,410.4

$ 23,384.2













(a) Certain structured securities rated below investment grade by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations may be assigned a NAIC 1 or NAIC 2 designation based on the cost basis of the security relative to estimated recoverable amounts as determined by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

The fair value of CNO's available for sale fixed maturity portfolio was $20.4 billion compared with an amortized cost of $23.4 billion. Net unrealized losses were comprised of gross unrealized gains of $92.1 million and gross unrealized losses of $3,066.9 million. The allowance for credit losses was $56.0 million at December 31, 2022.

At both amortized cost and fair value, 94 percent of fixed maturities, available for sale, were rated "investment grade".

Non-Operating Items

Net investment losses in 4Q22 were $25.5 million (net of related amortization) including the unfavorable change in the allowance for credit losses of $5.7 million which was recorded in earnings. Net investment gains in 4Q21 were $4.7 million (net of related amortization) including the unfavorable change in the allowance for credit losses of $1.7 million which was recorded in earnings.

During 4Q22 and 4Q21, we recognized a decrease in earnings of $9.0 million and $12.1 million, respectively, due to the net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings.

During 4Q22 and 4Q21, we recognized an increase in earnings of $10.7 million and $19.1 million, respectively, resulting from changes in the estimated fair value of embedded derivative liabilities related to our fixed indexed annuities, net of related amortization. Such amounts include the impacts of changes in market interest rates used to determine the derivative's estimated fair value.

Other non-operating items in 4Q22 include a one-time restructuring charge of $7.1 million primarily related to an early retirement program. In addition, other non-operating items included an increase (decrease) in earnings of $.2 million and $(4.3) million in 4Q22 and 4Q21, respectively, for the mark-to-market change in the agent deferred compensation plan liability which was impacted by changes in the underlying actuarial assumptions used to value the liability. We recognize the mark-to-market change in the estimated value of this liability through earnings as assumptions change.

Statutory (based on non-GAAP measures) and GAAP Capital Information

Our consolidated statutory risk-based capital ratio was estimated at 384% at December 31, 2022, reflecting estimated 4Q22 statutory operating income of $75 million (and $264 million during 2022) and the payment of insurance company dividends to the holding company of $34.0 million during 4Q22 (and $129.0 million, net of capital contributions, during 2022).

During the fourth quarter of 2022, we repurchased $10.0 million of common stock under our securities repurchase program. We repurchased .4 million common shares at an average cost of $22.51 per share. As of December 31, 2022, we had 114.3 million shares outstanding and had authority to repurchase up to an additional $186.9 million of our common stock. During 4Q22, dividends paid on common stock totaled $16.1 million.

Unrestricted cash and investments held by our holding company were $167 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $249 million at December 31, 2021.

Book value per common share was $12.25 at December 31, 2022 compared to $43.69 at December 31, 2021. Book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2), was $29.90 at December 31, 2022, compared to $26.86 at December 31, 2021.

The debt-to-capital ratio was 44.8 percent and 17.8 percent at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Our debt-to-total capital ratio, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3) was 24.6 percent at December 31, 2022, compared to 25.6 percent at December 31, 2021.

Return on equity for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, was 15.1% and 8.5%, respectively. Operating return, excluding significant items, on equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (6) for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, was 8.1% and 11.8%, respectively.

In this news release, CNO includes non-GAAP measures to enhance investors' understanding of management's view of the business. The non-GAAP measures are not a substitute for GAAP, but rather a supplement to increase transparency by providing broader perspective. CNO's definitions of non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies' definitions. More detailed information including various GAAP and non-GAAP measurements are located at CNOinc.com in the Investors section under SEC Filings.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These prospective statements reflect management's current expectations, but are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, please refer to CNO's cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements, and the business environment in which the Company operates, contained in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and any subsequent Form 10-Q or Form 10-K on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and on the Company's website at CNOinc.com in the Investors section. CNO specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future developments or otherwise.

CNO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Dollars in millions) (unaudited)



December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS





Investments:





Fixed maturities, available for sale, at fair value (net of allowance for credit losses: 2022 - $56.0

and 2021 - $7.6; amortized cost: 2022 - $23,384.2 and 2021 - $21,867.6) $ 20,353.4

$ 24,805.4 Equity securities at fair value 135.3

131.1 Mortgage loans (net of allowance for credit losses: 2022 - $8.0 and 2021 - $5.6) 1,411.9

1,218.6 Policy loans 121.6

120.2 Trading securities 207.9

227.2 Investments held by variable interest entities (net of allowance for credit losses: 2022 - $5.5 and

2021 - $3.7; amortized cost: 2022 - $1,134.2 and 2021 - $1,206.8) 1,077.6

1,199.6 Other invested assets 1,034.7

1,224.0 Total investments 24,342.4

28,926.1 Cash and cash equivalents - unrestricted 575.7

632.1 Cash and cash equivalents held by variable interest entities 69.2

99.6 Accrued investment income 235.6

216.4 Present value of future profits 212.2

222.6 Deferred acquisition costs 1,913.4

1,112.0 Reinsurance receivables (net of allowance for credit losses: 2022 - $2.0 and 2021 - $3.0) 4,241.7

4,354.3 Income tax assets, net 1,165.5

118.3 Assets held in separate accounts 2.7

3.9 Other assets 580.8

519.1 Total assets $ 33,339.2

$ 36,204.4 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:





Liabilities for insurance products:





Policyholder account liabilities $ 14,858.3

$ 13,689.7 Future policy benefits 11,809.1

11,670.7 Liability for policy and contract claims 456.5

501.8 Unearned and advanced premiums 235.0

246.7 Liabilities related to separate accounts 2.7

3.9 Other liabilities 693.9

830.9 Investment borrowings 1,639.5

1,715.8 Borrowings related to variable interest entities 1,104.6

1,147.9 Notes payable – direct corporate obligations 1,138.8

1,137.3 Total liabilities 31,938.4

30,944.7 Commitments and Contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Common stock ($0.01 par value, 8,000,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and

outstanding: 2022 - 114,343,070 and 2021 - 120,377,152) 1.1

1.2 Additional paid-in capital 2,033.8

2,184.2 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,093.1)

1,947.1 Retained earnings 1,459.0

1,127.2 Total shareholders' equity 1,400.8

5,259.7 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 33,339.2

$ 36,204.4

CNO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Insurance policy income $ 626.0

$ 629.9

$ 2,499.8

$ 2,523.4 Net investment income:













General account assets 294.8

285.9

1,179.0

1,140.2 Policyholder and other special-purpose portfolios 20.9

109.2

(163.1)

280.5 Investment gains (losses):













Realized investment gains (losses) (21.5)

6.5

(17.9)

21.3 Other investment gains (losses) (14.7)

(13.6)

(117.5)

(2.2) Total investment gains (losses) (36.2)

(7.1)

(135.4)

19.1 Fee revenue and other income 68.1

56.9

196.5

159.0 Total revenues 973.6

1,074.8

3,576.8

4,122.2 Benefits and expenses:













Insurance policy benefits 559.2

549.4

1,658.3

2,190.7 Interest expense 47.8

23.6

137.0

95.4 Amortization 30.1

80.9

309.6

281.1 Other operating costs and expenses 281.1

272.8

954.6

987.3 Total benefits and expenses 918.2

926.7

3,059.5

3,554.5 Income before income taxes 55.4

148.1

517.3

567.7 Income tax expense on period income 12.0

32.3

120.5

126.7 Net income $ 43.4

$ 115.8

$ 396.8

$ 441.0 Earnings per common share:













Basic:













Weighted average shares outstanding 114,422,000

122,017,000

115,733,000

128,400,000 Net income $ .38

$ .95

$ 3.43

$ 3.43 Diluted:













Weighted average shares outstanding 116,653,000

125,020,000

117,717,000

131,126,000 Net income $ .37

$ .93

$ 3.37

$ 3.36

NOTES



(1) Management believes that an analysis of Net income applicable to common stock before: (i) net realized investment gains or losses from sales, impairments and the change in allowance for credit losses, net of related amortization and taxes; (ii) net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings, net of taxes; (iii) fair value changes due to fluctuations in the interest rates used to discount embedded derivative liabilities related to our fixed indexed annuities, net of related amortization and taxes; (iv) fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan, net of taxes; (v) loss on extinguishment of debt, net of taxes; (vi) changes in the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and other tax items; and (viii) other non-operating items consisting primarily of earnings attributable to variable interest entities, net of taxes ("Net operating income," a non-GAAP financial measure) is important to evaluate the financial performance of the company, and is a key measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. Management uses this measure to evaluate performance because the items excluded from net operating income can be affected by events that are unrelated to the company's underlying fundamentals. A reconciliation of Net operating income to Net income applicable to common stock is provided in the tables on pages 2 and 3. Additional information concerning this non-GAAP measure is included in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available in the "Investors - SEC Filings" section of CNO's website, CNOinc.com .



(2) Book value per diluted share reflects the potential dilution that could occur if outstanding stock options were exercised and restricted stock and performance units were vested. The dilution from options, restricted shares and performance units is calculated using the treasury stock method. Under this method, we assume the proceeds from the exercise of the options (or the unrecognized compensation expense with respect to restricted stock and performance units) will be used to purchase shares of our common stock at the closing market price on the last day of the period. In addition, the calculation of this non-GAAP measure differs from the corresponding GAAP measure because accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) has been excluded from the value of capital used to determine this measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful because it removes the volatility that arises from changes in the unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of our investments.



(3) The calculation of this non-GAAP measure differs from the corresponding GAAP measure because accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) has been excluded from the value of capital used to determine this measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful because it removes the volatility that arises from changes in the unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of our investments.



(4) Measured by new annualized premiums for life and health products, which includes 10% of single premium whole life deposits and 100% of all other premiums (excluding annuities). Sales of third-party products are excluded.



(5) Net insurance liabilities are equal to total insurance liabilities less: (i) amounts related to reinsured business; (ii) deferred acquisition costs; (iii) present value of future profits; and (iv) the value of unexpired options credited to insurance liabilities.



(6) The following summarizes the calculations of: (i) operating return on equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure); (ii) operating return, excluding significant items, on equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure); and (iii) return on equity are as follows (dollars in millions):











Year ended





4Q22

4Q21 Net operating income $ 273.9

$ 365.6











Net operating income, excluding significant items $ 256.5

$ 357.3











Net income $ 396.8

$ 441.0











Average common equity, excluding accumulated other







comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss







carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 3,176.0

$ 3,026.0











Average common shareholders' equity $ 2,632.8

$ 5,197.4











Operating return on equity, excluding accumulated other







comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss







carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) 8.6 %

12.1 %











Operating return, excluding significant items, on equity, excluding







accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net







operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) 8.1 %

11.8 %











Return on equity 15.1 %

8.5 %

The following summarizes: (i) operating earnings; (ii) significant items; (iii) operating earnings, excluding significant items; and (iv) net income (loss) (dollars in millions):

















Net operating



















Net operating

income,



















income,

excluding





Net











excluding

significant





income -



Net operating

Significant

significant

items - trailing

Net

trailing



income

items

items (a)

four quarters

income

four quarters 1Q21

$ 75.2

$ 6.1 (b) $ 81.3

$ 335.2

$ 147.4

$ 470.4 2Q21

89.1

3.5 (c) 92.6

366.1

78.0

466.4 3Q21

92.8

2.3 (d) 95.1

348.6

99.8

437.0 4Q21

108.5

(20.2) (e) 88.3

357.3

115.8

441.0 1Q22

51.1

—

51.1

327.1

112.3

405.9 2Q22

100.1

(17.4) (f) 82.7

317.2

136.1

464.0 3Q22

56.9

—

56.9

279.0

105.0

469.2 4Q22

65.8

—

65.8

256.5

43.4

396.8

























(a) See note (7) for additional information.

























(b) Comprised of: (i) $5.3 million from legal and regulatory matters; (ii) $2.5 million of transaction expenses related to the previously

announced acquisition of Optavise, LLC ("Optavise", formerly known as DirectPath, LLC prior to its name change in April 2022); and

(iii) a decrease in tax expense of $1.7 million.

























(c) Comprised of: (i) $4.5 million from legal and regulatory matters; and (ii) a decrease in tax expense of $1.0 million.

























(d) Comprised of: (i) $3.0 million from legal and regulatory matters; and (ii) a decrease in tax expense of $.7 million.

























(e) Comprised of: (i) $25.9 million of net favorable adjustments arising from our review of actuarial assumptions; and (ii) an increase in

tax expense of $5.7 million.

























(f) Comprised of: (i) an experience refund of $22.5 million related to a reinsurance agreement; and (ii) an increase in tax expense of $5.1

million.

A reconciliation of pre-tax operating earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) to net income is as follows (dollars in millions):







Year ended





4Q22

4Q21 Pre-tax operating earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 357.1

$ 470.6 Income tax expense (83.2)

(105.0) Net operating income 273.9

365.6 Non-operating items:





Net realized investment gains (losses) from sales, impairments and change in allowance for

credit losses, net of related amortization (58.8)

34.8 Net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings (73.2)

(17.4) Fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities, net of related amortization 247.2

67.2 Fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan 48.9

8.9 Other (3.9)

3.6 Non-operating income before taxes 160.2

97.1 Income tax expense on non-operating income (37.3)

(21.7) Net non-operating income 122.9

75.4 Net income $ 396.8

$ 441.0













A reconciliation of consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) to common shareholders' equity, is as follows (dollars in millions):



















4Q20 Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive















income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards















(a non-GAAP financial measure)











$ 2,956.2 Net operating loss carryforwards











341.9 Accumulated other comprehensive income











2,186.1 Common shareholders' equity











$ 5,484.2

























1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21 Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive















income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards















(a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 3,019.5

$ 3,035.6

$ 3,036.3

$ 3,068.9 Net operating loss carryforwards 323.1

292.9

266.9

243.7 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,518.1

1,995.5

1,929.7

1,947.1 Common shareholders' equity $ 4,860.7

$ 5,324.0

$ 5,232.9

$ 5,259.7

























1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22 Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive















income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards















(a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 3,072.2

$ 3,162.3

$ 3,272.7

$ 3,324.9 Net operating loss carryforwards 238.2

214.7

190.9

169.0 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 380.5

(1,165.0)

(2,165.7)

(2,093.1) Common shareholders' equity $ 3,690.9

$ 2,212.0

$ 1,297.9

$ 1,400.8





















A reconciliation of consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) to common shareholders' equity, is as follows (dollars in millions):







Trailing four quarter average





4Q22

4Q21 Consolidated capital, excluding accumulated other comprehensive







income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards







(a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 3,176.0

$ 3,026.0 Net operating loss carryforwards 212.6

293.9 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (755.8)

1,877.5 Common shareholders' equity $ 2,632.8

$ 5,197.4

(7) The tables below summarize the financial impact of significant items on our net operating income. Management believes that identifying the impact of these items enhances the understanding of our operating results (dollars in millions, except per share data).









Three months ended



June 30, 2022



Actual

results

Significant

items

Excluding

significant items Insurance product margin











Annuity margin

$ 37.1

$ —

$ 37.1 Health margin

113.4

—

113.4 Life margin

56.8

—

56.8 Total insurance product margin

207.3

—

207.3 Allocated expenses

(152.2)

—

(152.2) Income from insurance products

55.1

—

55.1 Fee income

3.2

—

3.2 Investment income not allocated to product lines

68.5

—

68.5 Expenses not allocated to product lines

2.9

(22.5) (a) (19.6) Operating earnings before taxes

129.7

(22.5)

107.2 Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income

(29.6)

5.1

(24.5) Net operating income

$ 100.1

$ (17.4)

$ 82.7













Net operating income per diluted share

$ 0.85

$ (0.14)

$ 0.71













(a) Comprised of an experience refund of $22.5 million related to a reinsurance agreement.





Three months ended



December 31, 2021



Actual

results

Significant

items

Excluding

significant items Insurance product margin











Annuity margin

$ 93.9

$ (26.9) (a) $ 67.0 Health margin

129.5

—

129.5 Life margin

30.4

1.0 (a) 31.4 Total insurance product margin

253.8

(25.9)

227.9 Allocated expenses

(143.3)

—

(143.3) Income from insurance products

110.5

(25.9)

84.6 Fee income

2.9

—

2.9 Investment income not allocated to product lines

42.8

—

42.8 Expenses not allocated to product lines

(17.4)

—

(17.4) Operating earnings before taxes

138.8

(25.9)

112.9 Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income

(30.3)

5.7

(24.6) Net operating income

$ 108.5

$ (20.2)

$ 88.3













Net operating income per diluted share

$ 0.87

$ (0.16)

$ 0.71













(a) Adjustments arising from our comprehensive annual actuarial review of assumptions.





Three months ended



September 30, 2021



Actual

results

Significant

items

Excluding

significant items Insurance product margin











Annuity margin

$ 52.5

$ —

$ 52.5 Health margin

117.9

—

117.9 Life margin

53.2

—

53.2 Total insurance product margin

223.6

—

223.6 Allocated expenses

(140.5)

—

(140.5) Income from insurance products

83.1

—

83.1 Fee income

2.6

—

2.6 Investment income not allocated to product lines

50.9

—

50.9 Expenses not allocated to product lines

(17.3)

3.0 (a) (14.3) Operating earnings before taxes

119.3

3.0

122.3 Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income

(26.5)

(0.7)

(27.2) Net operating income

$ 92.8

$ 2.3

$ 95.1













Net operating income per diluted share

$ 0.72

$ 0.02

$ 0.74











(a) Comprised of $3.0 million from legal and regulatory matters.





Three months ended



June 30, 2021



Actual

results

Significant

items

Excluding

significant items Insurance product margin











Annuity margin

$ 66.0

$ —

$ 66.0 Health margin

120.9

—

120.9 Life margin

39.7

—

39.7 Total insurance product margin

226.6

—

226.6 Allocated expenses

(141.6)

—

(141.6) Income from insurance products

85.0

—

85.0 Fee income

6.6

—

6.6 Investment income not allocated to product lines

47.8

—

47.8 Expenses not allocated to product lines

(23.8)

4.5 (a) (19.3) Operating earnings before taxes

115.6

4.5

120.1 Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income

(26.5)

(1.0)

(27.5) Net operating income

$ 89.1

$ 3.5

$ 92.6













Net operating income per diluted share

$ 0.66

$ 0.03

$ 0.69











(a) Comprised of $4.5 million from legal and regulatory matters.





Three months ended



March 31, 2021



Actual

results

Significant

items

Excluding

significant items Insurance product margin











Annuity margin

$ 57.9

$ —

$ 57.9 Health margin

124.7

—

124.7 Life margin

27.1

—

27.1 Total insurance product margin

209.7

—

209.7 Allocated expenses

(141.1)

—

(141.1) Income from insurance products

68.6

—

68.6 Fee income

7.3

—

7.3 Investment income not allocated to product lines

43.0

—

43.0 Expenses not allocated to product lines

(22.0)

7.8 (a) (14.2) Operating earnings before taxes

96.9

7.8

104.7 Income tax (expense) benefit on operating income

(21.7)

(1.7)

(23.4) Net operating income

$ 75.2

$ 6.1

$ 81.3













Net operating income per diluted share

$ 0.55

$ 0.04

$ 0.59





















(a) Comprised of: (i) $5.3 million from legal and regulatory matters; and (ii) $2.5 million of transaction expenses related to the previously announced acquisition of Optavise. The legal and regulatory matters primarily consist of an increase to our liability for claims and interest pursuant to the Global Resolution Agreement, as we have now processed and verified most of the claims provided by the third party auditor allowing us to more accurately estimate the ultimate liability.

