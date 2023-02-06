Whipshots™ Delivers "Shots of Pleasure" with Sex Expert Dr. Ruth Westheimer for Valentine's Day

New multi-video creative campaign featuring humorous and steamy tips, introduces a whole new generation to the world-renowned sex therapist

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starco Brands today announced that WhipshotsTM, the innovative vodka-infused whipped cream, is releasing a multi-video creative campaign titled "Shots of Pleasure" with veteran sex expert Dr. Ruth Westheimer. "Shots of Pleasure" provides couples amusing tips on how they can spice up their Valentine's Day, including using Whipshots as a provocative addition to any intimate activity. The 94-year-old sex therapist shares her tips and tricks to whip things up in the bedroom this season.

"Dr. Ruth is a world-renowned icon in the sexual wellness space, and we're honored to collaborate with her on such a fun and creative campaign," says David Dreyer, Chief Marketing Officer of Starco Brands. "Shots of Pleasure was developed to demonstrate the versatility that Whipshots brings to all facets of the Valentine's Day experience, and Dr. Ruth brings her hilariously candid advice and expertise to the campaign that's incredibly authentic to the brand."

The campaign, from LA-based creative agency The Woo, launches with a teaser video followed by several 10-15 seconds long videos leading up to Valentine's Day, in which Dr. Ruth will share her many secrets to reinvigorating relationships.

Dr. Ruth, a German-American sex therapist, media personality, author, and professor, has been speaking on sex and sexuality for over forty years with her top-rated radio show, Sexually Speaking, and television show, The Dr. Ruth Show. Joining forces with Whipshots this Valentine's Day, she is expanding on best practices for experimentation in the bedroom, showcasing the versatility and playfulness of boozy whipped cream beyond cocktails and desserts. Whipshots is available in three flavors, including Vanilla, Mocha, and Caramel.

Whipshots burst onto the market in December 2021 in partnership with global artist and icon Cardi B, being a vodka-infused whipped cream with a 10% Alc./Vol that does not require refrigeration. In October 2022, the brand surpassed one million cans sold in under one year, exceeding all internal projections. Whipshots is available in over 10,000 retail locations, as well as online at whipshots.com, via its fulfillment partner Spirits Network.

Starco Brands is a disruptive and scaling company that prides itself on only creating and acquiring behavior-changing products and technologies. Follow @whip_shots and visit Whipshots.com for more information.

About WhipshotsTM

Developed by Starco Brands, WhipshotsTM is a first-of-its-kind alcoholic whipped cream that is a party in a can and launched in 2021 with Partner Cardi B. WhipshotsTM is a playful shot of sophistication that will indulge your curiosity and senses. A Double Gold medal recipient in the 2022 SIP Awards and Gold medal recipient in the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition, the boozy whipped cream does not require refrigeration and can be found next to other spirits at retail and in hospitality and entertainment locations. Follow WhipshotsTM @whip_shots and visit whipshots.com for more information.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) invents and acquires consumer products and brands with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include: Whipshots, the world's only vodka-infused whipped cream; Art of Sport, the body care brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona Popcorn Spray, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; and Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. It draws upon a portfolio of innovative formulas spanning 8 product categories with limitless innovation potential. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTC stock exchange, Visit www.starcobrands.com for more information.

