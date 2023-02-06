Siena/St. Bonaventure Survey: 75% of Americans Plan to Watch Super Bowl LVII; 29% Consider it a National Holiday

82% Look Forward to Commercials; 80% Enjoy Halftime Show

1 in 5 Likely to Wager on Game; Top Foods: Chips & Dips, Wings, Pizza, Nachos

NOTE: This is Second of Three Releases – "All Things Super Bowl"

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy-five percent of Americans plan to watch Super Bowl LVII Sunday, and 53% say the game is an important part of their life, according to a new national survey released today by the Siena College Research Institute and St. Bonaventure University's Jandoli School of Communication.

American Sports Fanship Survey (PRNewswire)

82% look forward to the new commercials

80% enjoy the halftime show

78% love the game and never miss it

Why watch?

90% say it's an opportunity to hang out with friends and family

75% say it's an opportunity to eat and drink

Foods at most Super Bowl parties?

Chips and dip 75%

Chicken wings 59%

Pizza 59%

Cookies and brownies 56%

Nachos 55%

Burgers 51%

Cheese and crackers 50%

Sandwiches 47%

Chili 31%

Pigs in a blanket 24%

Where do we watch?

Attend a party 40%

Host a party 29%

Bar 18% overall, 42% of Avid fans

Do we bet?

20% plan to wager on game, of those, 47% will bet more than $100

83% will place 'friendly bet'

77% will participate in office pool

Is it a holiday?

29% consider Super Bowl a national holiday

Most say Super Bowl less important than major holidays

A third of Avid fans say Super Bowl more important than their birthday

40% wear team apparel; 22% planning to buy Super Bowl merchandise this year

42% buy Super Bowl-themed foods

72% watch halftime show

Want to go to the game?

12% have gone to The Game; 58% would like to go to Super Bowl

16% willing to spend more than $1000 to go

American Sports Fanship Survey: conducted January 3 - 8, 2023; 3201 responses from a proprietary online panel of US Residents. Data: statistically adjusted by age, region, race/ethnicity, education, and gender to ensure representativeness. Overall margin of error: +/- 1.8 percentage points including the design effects from weighting.

Full Press Release / Crosstabs: American Sports Fanship Survey / sbu.edu/communication

