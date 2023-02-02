Puls launching a first of it kind Generative AI to empower homeowners with their home care

LIVERMORE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Puls , the innovative home services and warranty solutions provider, is excited to announce today the launch of the Generative AI assistant, a cutting-edge artificial intelligence tool, revolutionizing the home care industry.

Generative AI is driving 10X higher homeowners satisfaction with our warranty product.

Using natural language processing, the assistant understands and responds to users' home care questions and concerns in real-time, providing personalized guidance and support, plus price and work times estimates. This eliminates hours spent scouring the internet or flipping through manuals to find the relevant information, instead guiding them to select the best possible solution.

"We are thrilled to use Generative AI technology as a tool to provide additional service and assistance that boosts the value of our home warranty programs for our members as they care for their homes,'' said Gabi Peles, CEO of Puls. "This will give homeowners the confidence and knowledge to tackle their own home maintenance projects and reduce their uncertainty when a home system or appliance breaks.''

In addition to providing instructions and advice, the assistant will share the information with the relevant Puls technicians. They'll get an accurate description of the service call request, eliminating the need for multiple visits and long wait times for parts.

With a growing number of millennial and Gen Z homeowners who have a lower affinity for DIY and minimal home care knowledge, our assistant is democratizing that knowledge and supporting them in their home ownership journey.

About Puls:

Puls is serving the dynamic needs of the modern homeowner keeping their home at its best by providing a wide array of quality, fast, and reliable home services delivered via a value-added home care and warranty plans.

Puls tech-enabled platform provides local home repair technicians the work and software to build and grow a repair business and solve for a global shortage of skilled workforce.

