LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace, the leader in cloud-based fintech digital operations software for the wealth management industry, proudly congratulates CEO David Knoch on his election to the Board of Directors for the Financial Services Institute (FSI).

Docupace CEO David Knoch Appointed to FSI Board of Directors

"It is an honor to advocate on behalf of tens of thousands of independent financial advisors nationwide who, despite today's disruptive times, remain laser-focused on providing their clients guidance, support and clarity," says David Knoch, chief executive officer at Docupace. "With so much innovation and change happening throughout the wealth management industry, FSI's voice in helping to create the appropriate regulatory framework is imperative."

FSI's advocacy efforts seek to advance the interests of Main Street American investors and the independent financial services industry through consistent, high-impact and constructive engagement with lawmakers and regulators at both the state and federal level. Recent advocacy successes include the passage of SECURE 2.0, protecting the independent contractor status of independent financial advisors and thwarting financial services-related taxes in multiple states around the country.

"We're pleased to have David rejoin our Board of Directors," said Dale Brown, FSI president and CEO. "David is a strategic thinker whose support, leadership and good counsel have been invaluable to me over the years. I am excited that he will once again take on a bigger role with FSI and further pursue his longstanding passion of helping to ensure that Main Street Americans have access to affordable, professional advice."

Knoch has been actively engaged in FSI's advocacy efforts for nearly 20 years. He has served as chair of the executive board of directors in 2019, vice chair in 2018, PAC chair in 2017 and finance chair in 2016. Knoch also served as chair of the OneVoice Task Force in 2011. He has also influenced those around him to proactively advocate for the independent advice industry, resulting in several industry peers serving as leaders and members of FSI councils and committees.

About Docupace

Docupace is a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. With headquarters in Los Angeles, Docupace is proud to serve some of the largest independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry.

