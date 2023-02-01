Troutman Pepper's Nationally Recognized State Attorneys General Practice Turns 20

'One-of-a-Kind' Practice Celebrates Milestone Year, Launches New Client-Centered Site, troutmanpepperstateag.com

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Troutman Pepper's nationally recognized State Attorneys General practice celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The practice has become a go-to for clients seeking assistance with state attorneys general enforcement, litigation, and compliance matters, and is one of only five ranked nationwide by Chambers USA in the category. View an interactive site showcasing what makes it one of a kind.

Troutman Pepper logo (PRNewsfoto/Troutman Pepper) (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to be one of the most established state attorneys general-focused practices in the country and at the forefront of the major issues state AGs are pursuing," said Partner Ashley Taylor, co-lead of Troutman Pepper's State AG practice. "Our successful track record spans key industry sectors, including financial services, privacy, health care and pharmaceuticals, and tobacco."

"From matters relating to fair advertising and marketing, privacy and data security, consumer lending, product safety, and environmental protection, we help clients avoid pitfalls and overcome challenges all while working toward favorable resolution," said Partner Clayton Friedman, State AG practice co-lead. "As Troutman Pepper celebrates two decades of delivering state AG guidance, we are grateful to our clients and excited about the value we can bring them in the years to come."

The practice comprises more than 30 attorneys, including numerous former state AG officials, with team members handling AG investigations involving all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories. In addition to the practice's expertise across venues and bench strength, clients benefit from its carefully cultivated relationships with AGs and senior staff across the country and related ability to stay in front of the shifting regulatory landscape to navigate changes in enforcement priorities.

"Troutman Pepper has established itself as a market-leading firm for clients facing governmental investigations and enforcement actions initiated by state attorneys general," said Partner John West, chair of the firm's Business Litigation department. "Clients across industries come to us for help in these pressing matters, and time and time again, our one-of-a-kind practice delivers."

Troutman Pepper is active with the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG), Attorney General Alliance (AGA), the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA), and the Democratic Attorneys General Association (DAGA). Learn more about the firm's State AG practice and access timely thought leadership and useful tools at troutmanpepperstateag.com.

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from start-ups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com .

Troutman Pepper's national State Attorneys General practice celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP