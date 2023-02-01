Moov Releases Inaugural State of the Secondary Semiconductor Equipment Market Report

TEMPE, Ariz. , Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moov , the leading global marketplace for used semiconductor equipment, has published their first annual State of the Secondary Semiconductor Equipment Market report, highlighting the state of the global semiconductor equipment resale market through 2022. While historical estimates put the value of the global market for used semiconductor equipment at $5.9 billion to $11.8 billion, Moov's report suggests the true value could be over twice this amount.

Despite the billions of dollars invested annually in used semiconductor equipment, and the equipment shortages that have bottlenecked manufacturers over the past two years, the secondary semiconductor equipment market has hitherto gone largely unmeasured. Moov , the first real-time digital marketplace for buying and selling pre-owned semiconductor equipment, is well positioned to shed light on fab-to-fab equipment transactions that compose a percentage of this market. With over $3 billion in active and available listings, Moov's marketplace hosts a wealth of data on the secondary capital equipment market.

This report , available free of charge, includes:

Projected market size

Asset composition

Awareness of the secondary equipment market

Demand for used equipment

Market growth, opportunities, and challenges

By publishing this report, Moov hopes to bring attention to the need to formally measure global semiconductor equipment resales, in order to bring transparency and accountability to this market, and increase the liquidity of these capital intensive assets. By supporting a healthy secondary market for capital equipment, the semiconductor industry can more nimbly respond to market trends and better stabilize supply chains.

Moov is on a mission to accelerate global manufacturing, research and development and technological progress by fundamentally improving the supply chain. Moov's global marketplace and intelligent management experience facilitate the buying and selling of used semiconductor manufacturing equipment for enterprise customers. Learn more and explore the marketplace at www.moov.co.

About Moov Technologies Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, and Austin, Texas, Moov is a technology-driven marketplace and asset management platform that matches buyers and sellers of pre-owned semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Built by a team with more than 50 years of experience in the manufacturing equipment brokerage industry, Moov's platform ensures accurate listings and faster transactions. CEO Steven Zhou and Managing Director Maxam Yeung co-founded the company in 2017. To learn more, please visit Moov.co .

