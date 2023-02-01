Climate Analytics firm Risilience closes $26 million Series B to expand its science-based, climate-risk assessment and net-zero planning platform

CAMBRIDGE, England, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate analytics firm Risilience has announced a $26 million Series B funding round to help global businesses transition to the low-carbon economy.

(From left to right) Chairman and founder member, Professor Danny Ralph, Chief Client Officer, Dr. Michelle Tuveson, Founder and CEO, Dr. Andrew Coburn, CFO, Simon Powell, Chief Product Officer and founder member, Simon Ruffle (PRNewswire)

Led by Quantum Innovation Fund, alongside existing investors IQ Capital and National Grid Partners, the investment will allow Risilience to expand its market-leading SaaS platform to serve clients at any stage of their decarbonisation journey. The funds will also be used to drive international expansion, with a specific focus on the US where pending SEC rules will require climate and risk disclosures.

Risilience was spun out of the Centre for Risk Studies at the University of Cambridge Judge Business School after identifying a growing need for science-based climate analytics. The Risilience platform turns data into actionable insights, empowering organisations to understand and quantify the scope, magnitude and timescale of climate risk to their strategies and operations. This allows companies to measure and balance the potential financial impacts with the cost of transitioning their business to operate more profitably in a low-carbon economy.

Risilience works with some of the enterprise world leaders in transforming themselves for the low-carbon economy, including Nestlé, Burberry, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Reckitt, easyJet and Tesco.

Risilience's 'digital twin' technology enables businesses to stress test the impact of numerous transitional and physical risks on their organisation including increasing regulation, potential litigation and changing consumer sentiment, that together could reduce business value by up to 30 per cent if companies fail to act.

Risilience's CEO, Dr. Andrew Coburn, said: "We believe that the road to net zero presents an opportunity as well as a risk for global enterprises and our unique combination of technology combined with world-class risk science supports our clients to mitigate risks, as well as capitalise on opportunities. With companies under increasing regulatory and shareholder pressure to understand, report and mitigate their potential climate impact, this additional equity funding will help us support them at each stage of their journey."

By expanding its solutions and services, Risilience will help clients from initial climate-related disclosures through to full net-zero planning, tracking and measurement, enabling them to make informed decisions in the low-carbon economy.

Quantum Innovation Fund, an affiliate of Quantum Energy Partners, provides equity capital to growing technology-enabled businesses in the climate and sustainability sector. Jeffrey Harris, Partner at Quantum Innovation Fund, said: "Risilience has demonstrated that its underlying technology platform allows large companies to better understand how best to transform their businesses and to meet the impact of climate change on their business models, supply chains and financial performance while optimising long-term capital allocation. The incremental capital provided in this financing round will enable the company to better support its growing list of clients, enhance the functionality of its software platform and expand its sales/marketing efforts."

Kerry Baldwin, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at deep-tech investor IQ Capital, added: "We are delighted with the continued success Risilience has shown in terms of growth and the impact it is having on its existing client base. We look forward to their next stage."

Risilience has been advised by Royal Park Partners as exclusive financial and strategic advisor on the transaction.

About Quantum Energy Partners

Founded in 1998, Quantum Energy Partners is a leading global provider of private equity, credit, structured capital and venture capital to the responsibly sourced energy and energy transition & decarbonization sectors, having managed together with its affiliates more than $19 billion in capital commitments since inception. For more information on Quantum Energy Partners and the Quantum Innovation Fund, please visit www.quantumep.com.

About IQ Capital

IQ Capital is a leading deep-tech venture capital firm in Europe: with $1bn AUM, for 20+ years we have invested in an unrivalled network of thought-leading founders addressing some of the largest problems in the world – across sectors including ML & AI, human-machine interfaces, advanced engineering/robotics & materials, health tech & life sciences, fintech and cybersecurity. IQ Capital's 50+ portfolio companies are visionaries and dominate their respective markets on a global scale. IQ Capital has globally top-decile performance returns across our 5 funds. Our initial investments at Seed and Series A range from £0.5m to £10m, with capacity for follow-on investment up to £30m through our Growth Fund strategy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1992969/Risilience.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Risilience