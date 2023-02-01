Cetera Attracts More than $13 Billion Through 2022 Recruiting

Results mark record year as advisors continue to seek independence paired with leading resources and support

Cetera business development team continues to expand with eye toward 2023 success

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, today announced that it attracted more than $13 billion through organic recruiting in 2022. The results represent a record year for Cetera's business development team, up from approximately $10 billion in 2021. Contributing to the record results, Cetera bolstered its business development team with several key hires and made strategic investments in its onboarding and integration program, Accesslink, in 2022.

"While 2022 was not without its challenges, we are energized and inspired by our results and optimistic about an even better 2023," said John Pierce, head of business development at Cetera. "Strategic investments in our team and programs are reflected in the record numbers, and it is rewarding to see our strategy delivering intended results. We are setting our sights even higher in 2023, doubling down on last year's successes with a laser focus on attracting high-quality financial professionals who value a sense of community and industry-best solutions, resources and support."

Key 2022 recruiting wins include:

To further bolster its business development team, Cetera recently hired Genevieve Sisco, an 18-year industry veteran with deep experience in matching the cultures of wealth management firms and advisors, as divisional business development director. She has an established track record of embracing change and finding avenues to cultivate transformation of the industry. Prior to Cetera, she worked in business development at SagePoint Financial and held roles at Cambridge Investment Research and ING Advisor Network.

About Cetera Financial Group®

An at-scale wealth hub, Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera instead creatively addresses advisors' and institutions' unique needs, whether they are seeking to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions. Cetera has an established history of serving large enterprises and financial institutions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Cetera's approach empowers advisors to affiliate in whichever way they deem most appropriate. During the professional life cycle of their practice, the Cetera wealth hub proactively turns – ensuring each advisor's affiliation model identifies and ignites growth levers, in a way that maximizes the value of their practice, people, and legacy. Cetera delivers independent and unbiased financial advice, customized offerings, growth and succession resources, an enhanced advisor tech stack and importantly, an experience where financial professionals don't feel like a number, but an integral part of Cetera's rich and thriving ecosystem.

Home to more than 8,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $322 billion in assets under administration and $115 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2022. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 14,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.7 out of 5 stars.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

