West Announces Three New Product Innovations at Pharmapack Europe

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced participation at Pharmapack Europe 2023 in Paris, France to showcase its leadership and expertise on industry challenges and trends in packaging and containment. The company expands its innovations for global customers and their patients with the introduction of three new products: West Ready Pack™ with Corning Valor® RTU Vials utilizing Stevanato Group's EZ-fill® SG EZ-fill® technology, Daikyo Crystal Zenith® 2.25mL Insert Needle Syringe System and FluroTec® 5-10mL Cartridge Plunger.

"This year, we are introducing three new product solutions at Pharmapack," said Li Chen, Vice President and General Manager, Biologics at West. "With these innovations, we are addressing the growing market needs for today's complex and sensitive molecules, including large-volume delivery and a complete vial containment solution that can protect and scale from development through commercialization."

West's participation in this year's conference includes:

Learning Lab: How Market Trends Drive Innovation and Enable the Pharmaceutical Pipeline

Panel Session: Innovation of Novel Medicines and Trends in Demand for Injectable Home and Self-Administration

Innovation Tours: Speaker: Doug Cusato , Senior Director, Glass Systems Wednesday, February 1, 2023 , 10:17 – 10:22 am CET

Speaker: Victoria Morgan , Director, Global Biologics



Thursday, February 2, 2023 , 13:24 - 13:29 pm CET

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With approximately 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 45 billion components and devices each year.

2023 marks West's 100-year milestone of innovation and the critical role it continues to play in healthcare and the patient experience. Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2021 generated $2.83 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

