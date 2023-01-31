Simply Organic Announces Annual Grants to Organizations Addressing Systemic Food Insecurity

The Simply Organic Giving Fund awarded $150,000 to five organizations providing resources to communities facing food insecurity

NORWAY, Iowa, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Organic, a leader in organic herbs, spices, flavors and seasonings, today announced this year's recipients of its Simply Organic Giving Fund Grant Program, donating a collective $150,000 to five organizations working to address systemic food insecurity across the U.S.

Simply Organic, an all-organic brand from Frontier Co-op®, offers an extensive and growing selection of certified organic spices, baking flavors and extracts, seasoning mixes, and simmer sauces, while supporting organizations working to end food insecurity.

For the 2023 granting period, the Simply Organic Giving Fund selected organizations that are spearheading resource programs and initiatives to empower underserved communities facing food insecurity, including refugees and immigrants, and families living in food deserts. Since the Fund pivoted to addressing the issue of food insecurity five years ago, this year marks $725,000 donated to frontline organizations.

"Simply Organic has a deep-rooted history in organics, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to harness the power of organics to nourish lives and preserve the earth," says Sheryl Marchetti, Senior Marketing Director for Simply Organic. "Through our annual Simply Organic Giving Fund Grant Program, we live that commitment by assisting organizations dedicated to addressing food insecurity in underserved and marginalized communities. We're honored to reinforce the impactful work stemming from these community leaders through this program."

The 2023 Simply Organic Giving Fund Grant Program recipients include:

Dion's Chicago Dream: Dion's Chicago Dream brings fresh, healthy produce to low-income communities throughout the Chicagoland area—where more than 500,000 people struggle with hunger and food insecurity on a regular basis— and will receive a $25,000 grant from Simply Organic to continue expanding Dream Deliveries and increase access to healthy, nutritious fruits and vegetables.

Emergency Food Network: Emergency Food Network's Mother Earth Farm provides organic produce to local food pantries in Pierce County, Washington. Mother Earth Farm will receive a $40,000 grant to continue growing the 100+ varieties of fruits, vegetables and herbs to help pantry guests from a wide range of backgrounds access fresh, culturally significant food.

Matthew 25: Matthew 25's Groundswell Café is a "pay-it-forward" eatery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa that provides guests with access to handmade organic meals — regardless of their ability to pay. Groundswell Café will receive a $15,000 grant to continue providing free, healthy, organic meals to residents in need.

Multicultural Refugee Coalition: Multicultural Refugee Coalition's social enterprise, New Leaf Agriculture, is a Certified USDA Organic farm that provides meaningful work and fair wages to immigrants, refugees and asylees in Austin, Texas. Multicultural Refugee Coalition will receive a $25,000 grant to support New Leaf Agriculture's Traditional Provisions program to help provide nutrient-dense, culturally desired produce to newly arrived refugees through weekly CSA programs and community networks.

Project Worthmore: Project Worthmore's Delaney Community Farm supports refugees in the Denver area through community-based food security programs. Dedicated farm shares grow organic, culturally relevant produce, which reaches more than 750 refugee families and will receive a $45,000 grant to expand their operations at DeLaney Farm and continue to distribute fresh, healthy produce.

"In modern-day America, working with individuals who face food insecurity is heartbreaking, and supporting them against systemic injustices to work towards equity takes a village," said Erika Bodor, Managing Director of 2023 grant recipient Project Worthmore. "We are so fortunate, proud and honored to have Frontier Co-op and Simply Organic as part of our village since 2020. By supporting our refugee-run farm and organic food share programs through funding, products and time donated, Frontier Co-op and Simply Organic have helped thousands of displaced families out of food insecurity and into breaking cycles of poverty and poor health."

Established in 2001, the Simply Organic Giving Fund was originally organized to support organic agricultural development, and to date has given more than $2.35 million to projects around the globe. In 2018, the brand turned its giving focus to the growing issue of food insecurity in the United States and Canada and has since partnered with a dozen organizations dedicated to providing food insecure communities access to healthy organic food options.

To learn more about the Simply Organic Giving Fund, visit http://www.simplyorganic.com/community/about/giving-back.

Simply Organic, an all-organic brand from Frontier Co-op®, offers an extensive and growing selection of certified organic spices, baking flavors and extracts, seasoning mixes, and simmer sauces, while supporting organizations working to end food insecurity.

Founded in 1976 and based in Norway, Iowa, Frontier Co-op offers a full line of products for natural living under the Frontier Co-op, Simply Organic®, Plant Boss®, and Aura Cacia® brands.

