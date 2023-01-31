Landmark Properties to Expand into Minnesota with Luxury High-Rise Student Housing Community in Minneapolis

The Standard at Dinkytown to Serve Students at the University of Minnesota

ATHENS, Ga., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its first development in Minnesota in a prime commercial district of Minneapolis. The Standard at Dinkytown is a 1,021-bed community within walking distance to the University of Minnesota (UM) in the heart of UM's Greek Row.

Landmark Properties announces its first development in Minnesota. The Standard at Dinkytown, in a prime commercial district of Minneapolis, is a 1,021-bed community within walking distance to the University of Minnesota. (PRNewswire)

"We look forward to bringing our high-quality, purpose-built student housing product to the University of Minnesota," said Wes Rogers, President and CEO of Landmark Properties. "Our first development in Minnesota will feature The Standard's best-in-class amenities and premium proximity to campus."

Located at 514 14th S Avenue, The Standard at Dinkytown will offer several distinct floor plans, ranging from studio to five-bedroom apartments, with 30 affordable housing units. The Standard's best-in-class luxury amenity package and location in Minneapolis' primary hub for dining, bars, live music and retail is unmatched and will stand out to potential residents when weighing options among comparable properties. Rental rates at The Standard will include cable, internet, trash, and all furniture.

The Standard at Dinkytown will offer residents luxury amenities such as a resort-style outdoor pool area, equipped with a jumbotron, sun deck, cabanas, outdoor grilling stations and rooftop hot tub overlooking Minneapolis and the Mississippi River. Additionally, residents will have access a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse with computer lab, gaming lounge, study lounge with café and Amazon package lockers.

Inside the apartments, all units will feature a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, ample cabinet space, premium flooring and stainless-steel appliances. Every apartment is fully wired for high-speed internet and cable, and will include large closets, private baths, and in-unit washers and dryers. Students who have access to a vehicle can purchase a parking space in The Standard's covered garage that will also include dedicated scooter and bicycle spaces.

The University of Minnesota represents the ninth-largest, single-campus enrollment of any university in the United States, enrolling more than 50,000 students each fall. The university is one of five universities in the nation with an engineering school, medical school, law school, veterinary medicine school, and agricultural school all on one campus, and its pharmacy school is ranked third in the nation among public universities. The Standard at Dinkytown is expected to begin construction this year and welcome students for fall 2025.

About Landmark Properties

Headquartered in Athens, Ga., with an office in Atlanta, Landmark Properties is a fully integrated real estate firm, specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of high-quality residential communities. With more than $10 billion assets under management, Landmark's portfolio includes over 100 residential communities across the country with more than 60,000 beds under management and construction. Additionally, Landmark benefits from an active development pipeline with 20 student and multifamily projects under construction with an estimated value at $3.8 billion. Landmark's mission is to be the leader in development, construction, operations, and investment management of high-quality residential communities, delivering unrivaled service and experience to our residents, partners, and employees. For more information, visit www.landmarkproperties.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Landmark Properties