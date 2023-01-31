AUXUMAN BRINGS AI-POWERED METAVERSE GAMING TO LG ELECTRONICS TVs

Auxworld, a game generator app that lets users create multiplayer sessions from text input, will be available on LG Smart TVs throughout the United States

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auxuman , the leading AI gaming company, today announced a partnership with Oorbit , the company building the world's premiere technology platform powering the metaverse, to bring metaverse gaming to LG Electronics (LG) customers starting Jan. 31 of this year. Through this partnership, Auxuman's Auxworld will enable anyone to instantly create an online multiplayer game simply through text input in a manner similar to popular AI image generators.

Harnessing the power of generative AI, Auxworld will empower anyone to create endless multiplayer game sessions easily, quickly and affordably with different IP styles, assets and game modes that they can engage with friends or any community.

Gaming is one of the most popular forms of entertainment, but games are expensive and time-consuming to create and are not personalized to consumers like most other social entertainment applications. Platforms that do allow players to use gaming for self-expression or socialization are limited in style and options. All of this changes with the launch of Auxworld.

"Auxworld revolutionizes the development of virtual worlds and gameplay by providing a simple and streamlined way for anyone to build a completely immersive, engaging and social experience. Only by expanding the definition of 'game creator' to anyone with a desire to socialize and express themselves through games, we can truly make our online life more engaging and immersive," said Negar Shaghaghi, CEO and co-founder of Auxuman. "Through this partnership with LG and Oorbit, we give LG customers the very first opportunity to bring personalized gaming to their own living rooms."

"Partnering with Auxworld and LG allows customers endless gameplay with the ease of accessing games through their Smart TV," said Ash Koosha, CEO, Co-founder of Oorbit. "By coupling Auxworld's no-code gaming with the Oorbit platform, we are continuing our mission to make metaverse gaming vastly more accessible."

"Users want ownership of what they consume through personalized and customizable content," Shaghaghi continued. "AI generative models are making the creation of content easier than ever, but it has yet to be utilized for the creation of video games…until now. Players can now literally turn their thoughts into video games."

About Auxuman:

Founded in 2019 with a focus on applying AI to build behavior-driven virtual beings (NPCs), Auxuman expanded its AI and Digital Twin expertise to evolve into the first fully-featured AI game creation platform, Auxworld. Auxworld allows anyone to create a personalized online multiplayer session and play with friends from a simple text prompt. Auxuman's comprehensive all-in-one platform offers a new way to turn anyone's expressions through text into high-quality and customized gaming experiences. With funding that includes investments from Mark Cuban, Tess Hau, Betaworks Ventures, and others, Auxuman is partnering with the world's most innovative agencies and brands to build the future of the metaverse today. For more information, please visit. www.auxworld.app

