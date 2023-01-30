Unanet Wraps 2022 With More Customers Switching From Legacy Providers, Product Innovation and Industry Recognition

DULLES, Va., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions, today reported that in 2022 customers continued to switch away from incumbent and legacy software providers, to Unanet's modern, flexible solutions for government contractors (GovCon) and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms. The company enters 2023 with momentum, having rolled out dozens of new product enhancements, won a variety of national awards and reinforced its longstanding position as an industry leader in customer satisfaction and value.

Over the course of 2022, dozens of customers switched from a legacy ERP or CRM software provider to Unanet, continuing a trend in which more GovCon and AEC firms are choosing purpose-built solutions that better suit their specific business needs, and are backed by best-in-class customer support. Among the many organizations that switched to Unanet are GovCons The McHenry Management Group (TMMG), Radiance Technologies, and Summit Point Training Facility, and AECs Array Architects, Eichleay and J-U-B.

Also in 2022, Unanet delivered a variety of new product features, integrations and partnerships to further enhance the customer experience and keep pace with the speed of their business. These enhancements were the result of direct feedback from customers and a thorough understanding of their current and evolving needs. They reflect Unanet's ongoing commitment to provide customers with superior software solutions and support. Unanet consistently scores much higher than most of its peers in customer satisfaction and value, based on user ratings compiled by independent sources like G2 Research.

"What's been especially gratifying about Unanet's performance in 2022 is being told by so many of our customers that we are a breath of fresh air compared to their legacy providers, because of our service-oriented approach, simpler implementation and modern user interface and functionality," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "Each year we win more business from incumbents, and as our market presence grows, so has that 'switch' momentum. Our growing market preeminence, along with increased investments in product, talent, and service, give us confidence that 2023 will be our best year yet."

Further evidence of Unanet's leadership are in the eight product and business awards the company won in 2022, including two American Business Awards® for the 'Cloud ERP' and the 'ERP Solution' categories and the CUSTOMER Magazine award for CRM Product of the Year.

The company also won several awards for its employment practices, including the Top Workplace Culture Excellence – DE&I Practices award, and Top Workplaces Culture Excellence – Work-Life Flexibility and Compensation & Benefits awards. These accolades, along with initiatives like a new mentorship program, Unanet's innovative Returnship Program, and the company's DE&I practices have helped recruit and retain the best talent in the industry. This ensures Unanet can deliver the industry's best customer service and remain focused on giving customers what they need for success, rather than managing internal challenges.

Additionally, Unanet offered customers a variety of complementary and valuable education opportunities in 2022, from webinars and sessions at Unanet University about essential topics like accounting, analytics and business development, to in-depth industry research through its GAUGE and AEC Inspire benchmarking reports. These value-added original research and educational components further demonstrate Unanet's commitment to giving customers the full package for success, from product performance, to customer service, to ongoing education and best practices.

"We have a significant tailwind in 2023 so our product roadmap, service delivery, and market presence will only speed-up," said Halliday. "I'm proud of this team, what we've accomplished, and where will we go together, for and with our customers, this year and beyond."

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,600 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Unanet