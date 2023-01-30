SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE BRINGS 'TRUE TO FOOD' MISSION TO LIFE AT KBIS 2023

Culinary Demonstrations by Mark Bittman, Global Chefs Showcase Ways to Redefine At-Home Cooking Experience

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Kitchen Suite, the fast-growing luxury appliance brand known for driving innovation in the built-in kitchen appliance market, is showcasing its 'True to Food' mantra at KBIS 2023 with several exciting activations and cooking demonstrations with the company's executive chefs alongside bestselling cookbook author and six-time James Beard Foundation award winner Mark Bittman.

At KBIS 2023, Signature Kitchen Suite will debut the next installment in the True to Food film series, titled la Patissière, featuring pastry chef Kaitlin Guerin, owner and operator of Lagniappe Baking in New Orleans. Narrated by Bittman, this series explores the journey food takes from source to plate through conversations with a diverse group of culinary artisans who know food best – from a New York City based butcher educating consumers about the whole-animal craft, to a San Diego fisherman focused on the sustainability of both fisheries and a way of life. Attendees to NKBA's Uncorked event hosted at the Signature Kitchen Suite booth are in for a sweet treat as pastries from Lagniappe Baking will be available, and perfectly preserved and organized thanks to the brand's first-of-its-kind 48-inch French Door Refrigerator, which offers innovative preservation features, ample space for big culinary adventures and a sleek design.

Signature Kitchen Suite provides at home chefs with the necessary tools to prepare foods in the best possible ways by bringing professional-grade equipment to the home kitchens. The company pioneered sous vide technology in the residential kitchens, as the first and only to integrate sous vide capabilities right on the cooking surface, alongside gas burners and induction for the perfect finish. At KBIS 2023, the company will unveil an expanded portfolio of luxury appliance innovations that drive performance, design and precision including a 48-inch French-door refrigerator, available in market now, 36-inch gas cooktop and PowerSteam dishwasher.

Live demonstrations and tastings will be led by Executive Chef Nick Ritchie based at Signature Kitchen Suite's Experience & Design Center in culinary-centric Napa Valley, Calif., and Executive Chef Austin Kang based at the company's global headquarters in Seoul. Attendees will learn how to achieve gourmet cooking results right in the home kitchen, utilizing the company's exclusive and game-changing culinary products, including the versatile 48-inch Dual Fuel Pro Range, the first and only pro range with built-in sous vide, induction and gas, all on the cooking surface, along with an 18-inch steam oven and 30-inch convection oven below. Bittman will also be joining the live sous vide cooking demonstration alongside Chef Ritchie on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Visitors of the show are invited to watch the chefs in action plus tour Signature Kitchen Suite's full line of luxury products at booth #W3045 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

11 a.m. Culinary Demo with Chef Nick Ritchie and Chef Austin Kang : Korean braised short ribs with sous vide carrots

1 p.m. Culinary Demo with Mark Bittman and Chef Nick Ritchie : sous vide spiced chicken breast with steam oven sweet potatoes and yogurt sauce

3 p.m. Uncorked (Private NKBA Event), featuring pastries from Lagniappe Baking

Wednesday, Feb. 1

11 a.m. Culinary Demo with Chef Nick Ritchie : sous vide seared scallops with truffle potatoes

1 p.m. & 3 p.m. Culinary Demo with Chef Austin Kang : kimchi eggs benedicts and gochujang glazed meatballs

Thursday, Feb. 2

11 a.m. , 1 p.m. & 3 p.m. Culinary Demos with Chef Nick: sous vide poached egg, steamed vegetables in vinaigrette, bacon jam, coffee coriander steak with Diane sauce and croissant bread pudding with sous vide anglaise sauce

For more information on Signature Kitchen Suite's award-winning portfolio of built-in kitchen appliances including pro-ranges and rangetops, wall ovens, microwave drawers, column and undercounter refrigeration and dishwashers, visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com.

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

