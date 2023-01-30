Acquisition of McKinney Petroleum Equipment Expands SPATCO Energy Solutions' Footprint

Acquisition of McKinney Petroleum Equipment expands the company's resources, capabilities and coverage areas creating efficiencies and opportunities for its employees, customers and vendors.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPATCO Energy Solutions ("SPATCO"), the leading turnkey supplier and maintenance provider of petroleum equipment and EV charging infrastructure, completed the acquisition of McKinney Petroleum Equipment, a market-leading single-source petroleum provider in Alabama. The combined companies will have over 700 employees with 400+ technicians and 25 offices across 12 states in the Southeast.

SPATCO has 88+ years of experience as the go-to provider for petroleum fueling, EV infrastructure, installation, maintenance and environmental services with a full breadth of services, cutting edge technology and turnkey solutions. McKinney Petroleum Equipment has serviced the Mobile, AL and Gulf Coast area since 1933, offering turnkey equipment, installation and maintenance fueling solutions for the retail and commercial market.

"The combination of these two stalwart and storied companies is historical and presents an exciting opportunity for our combined teams, customers, vendors and the communities we serve." said President & CEO of SPATCO John Force. "The companies are very culturally aligned and bring together two very experienced teams. Adding Kevin and his team to the SPATCO family creates a dynamic team in the Gulf Coast area that is unrivaled."

President of McKinney Petroleum, Kevin McKinney, will continue to run operations in the Gulf Coast region and join SPATCO's leadership team. "I'm excited to be part of such a professional organization and look forward to leveraging SPATCO's resources, systems and expert training programs to build on our capabilities here in the Gulf Coast and beyond," said Kevin McKinney. "As a third-generation family-owned business, it was important to align with a company with the same values for our long-time employees and we found that with SPATCO".

These investments accelerate SPATCO's long-term strategy focused on growth both organically and through additional acquisitions. SPATCO is backed by lead investor Kian Capital Partners along with co-investors RF Investment Partners and Apogem Capital.

SPATCO is a single-source supplier, installer and maintenance provider of innovative liquid handling equipment for petroleum, industrial, Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) and Electric Vehicle charging. We also offer complete Environmental compliance, assessment and remediation services. SPATCO is one of Dover Fueling Solutions' largest distributors of Wayne products. We are primarily focused in the Southeast, however we are also recognized as a leading manufacturer of DEF dispensing equipment and storage solutions across North America. SPATCO employs a differentiated service-oriented model on behalf of a diverse and longstanding customer base that includes national and regional convenience store operators, major oil companies, commercial fleet and military fueling facilities, national and regional trucking companies, regional oil jobbers and commercial bulk petroleum plants. SPATCO is headquartered in Charlotte, NC with 25 additional office locations across the Southeast, with service and support across the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.spatco.com.

