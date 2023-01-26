ThirdEye Announces AR Thermal Healthcare Holographic Solution for Hospitals

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThirdEye , a leader in Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence (AR/AI) solutions, today announces the launch of a fully integrated hardware and software package for healthcare that includes solutions for AR telehealth, AR Holographic display, AI remote surgery, Alzheimer's aid, vision impairment and thermal display. This announcement comes after successful deployments of ThirdEye's AR solutions for the US Government, VA, Crozer, NHS and other healthcare deployments. The launch of ThirdEye's fully integrated thermal solution brings to market a first of its kind patented software-hardware package that combines the Third Eye's industry first built-in thermal camera feed in perfect conjunction with the human hologram view.

"These new smart glasses are the latest pioneering tech and really show us what the future of the NHS could look like," said Dr. Tim Ferris, NHS Director for Transformation."They are a win-win for staff and patients alike, freeing up time-consuming admin for nurses, meaning more time for patient care."

"We're able to use the MR glasses to actually have a physician at our fingertips in a pre-hospital setting," said Chief Egan, Chief of Emergency Medical Services for Crozer Health. "Now, the physician can give real-time feedback to the patient and the providers, and we've found that to be an invaluable asset."

"We are proud to continue to serve AR healthcare needs worldwide, especially in underserved areas," said Nick Cherukuri, Founder of ThirdEye.

Other use cases of this AR solution include but are not limited to:

- Remote Consultations and Monitoring: AR can be used to provide real-time visual information during remote consultations, allowing doctors to make more accurate diagnoses and treatment recommendations.

About ThirdEye

ThirdEye is a leader in providing a complete digital end-to-end eco-system of AI/AR products. ThirdEye creates apps ranging from games/entertainment to enterprise applications and products retail around the world. AI/AR has the potential to change the way the world operates, and ThirdEye is at the forefront of this innovation. ThirdEye's team has over 20 years of advanced experience developing technology for the United States Department of Defense. ThirdEye is a U.S.-based company with state of the art labs and patents in the AI/AR space.

