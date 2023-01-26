Optimum Nutrition® Believes There's More of You in You

New Global Communication Platform Launches in More than 90 Markets Worldwide

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimum Nutrition®, the world's number one sports nutrition brand,1 is excited to announce the launch of its new global communications platform 'There's more of you in you' in over 90 markets around the world.

The platform brings to life the idea that we all have more inside us and Optimum Nutrition supports motivated athletes and fitness enthusiasts as they work to unlock their potential.

Optimum Nutrition's credentials have been helping athletes of all kinds for over 35 years. From Olympians and Paralympians to footballers, cricketers, physique athletes, personal trainers, and everyone in between, it has been the performance nutrition of choice for those that need the very best from their bodies. The work features a range of these athletes, from Optimum Nutrition ambassadors to everyday performers looking to get a little more from their workout.

"Optimum Nutrition has been trusted for over 35 years," said Colin Westcott-Pitt, Global Chief Brand Officer at Glanbia Performance Nutrition. "We've always believed that elite athletes and everyday people can do extraordinary things, and we're proud to support more people in achieving their goals than any other brand in our category."

The work was developed in partnership with creative consultancy Cahill&Partners, who have been working with Optimum Nutrition since 2017. "When it comes to working out, absolutely everyone has a little more to give," said Patrick Cahill, Founder and Creative Director at Cahill&Partners. "This work boils down a complex category offering into a simple takeaway: we all have more inside us. An extra set. Another lap. You just need to know how to find it."

The platform launches with a multi-channel global launch campaign across digital TV, social, print, and POS channels. This will be followed by specific local market executions, starting with the UK campaign extension 'There's more in all of us', showcasing diverse, high-profile UK athletes reaching their unique potential.

About Optimum Nutrition®

Part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Optimum Nutrition is the world's #1 sports nutrition brand producing a wide variety of delicious, high-quality nutritional food supplements and beverages to support an active and healthy lifestyle, including protein powders, ready-to-drink shakes and beverages, energy + hydration products, ready-to-eat bars, multivitamins and more. For over 35 years, Optimum Nutrition has set the standard for trusted products and proudly produces Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey™, which is the most nominated and reviewed protein powder in the world. Optimum Nutrition products are sold in 90 plus countries around the world and can be found in specialty and mass retail stores, gyms and fitness centers, and most online retailers. For more information, visit OptimumNutrition.com and follow the brand on Facebook , TikTok , Instagram , Twitter , and YouTube .

About Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Glanbia (ISE/LSE: GLAPF), a global nutrition company. GPN's mission is to inspire people everywhere to achieve their performance and healthy lifestyle goals through their leading health and wellness brands, which include Optimum Nutrition®, SlimFast®, think!®, Isopure®, Amazing Grass® and BSN®, among others. Global revenues for GPN in 2021 were approximately $1.4 billion. Visit GlanbiaPerformanceNutrition.com or Glanbia.com to learn more. Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

