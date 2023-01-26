Greenberg Slams San Francisco Leaders on Drugs and Crime

Mayor, City Council and State Senator's Failed Policies are Grotesque Waste of Money

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richie Greenberg slammed the City of San Francisco's elected officials, city departments, a state senator and nonprofit agencies, for their role in perpetuating the city's dangerous, downward spiral and grotesque wasting of taxpayers' money.

Richie Greenberg, San Francisco Political Commentator (PRNewswire)

"City Hall continues funding of failed homelessness outreach nonprofits and the Department of Health's "harm reduction" programs even after damning reports were published. City Hall officials refuse to spend taxpayer money responsibly, therefore must refuse to allow them to waste our hard-earned dollars."

"San Francisco continues to reel under unchecked, 24-hour drug dealing, homeless encampments occupied by drug addicts and the mentally ill - coupled with wasteful and unlawful expenditures. Mayor London Breed, nearly all members of the Board of Supervisors (City Council) and even state senator Scott Wiener shun reigning in drug dealing. Damage to our businesses, to personal property, tourism and physical harm to us residents continues undeterred. Taxpayers' money - our money - is consistently mismanaged to the tune of over a billion dollars annually, essentially thrown away by funneling funds into the hands of incompetent, scheming and unaccountable nonprofit organizations. The city's Department of Public Health is also on the hook for their role in enabling and perpetuating drug addiction by condoning drug use rather than abstinence. San Francisco officials flout state and federal law in aggressively seeking to open and operate so-called 'Safe Injection Sites.' It's beyond time we reign in this dysfunction, fraud and malicious actions by these defiant and misguided city officials- and shut down this egregious torrent of money, now."

Richie Greenberg is a community advocate, former candidate for mayor, and founder of the movement to recall San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

Media Contact: press@richiegreenberg.org

Site: richiegreenberg.org

Twitter: richieSF2016

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Richie Greenberg