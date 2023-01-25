News and First Alert Weather App
Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2022 Distributions

Published: Jan. 25, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) (the "Company") announced today the tax allocations of the Company's 2022 dividend distributions on its common stock. The allocations, as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows for common shares CUSIP# 30225T102:

Extra Space Storage. You deserve some extra space! (PRNewsFoto/Extra Space Storage Inc.)
Ex-Dividend
Date

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Total
Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Dividend
Per Share
(Box 1a)

Qualified
Dividend
Per Share
(Box 1b)

Capital Gain
Distribution
Per Share
(Box 2a)1

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain
Per Share
(Box 2b)

Section
199A
Dividend
Per Share
(Box 5)

 Section
897 Capital
Gain
Per Share
(Box 2f)

03/14/2022

03/15/2022

03/31/2022

$1.500000

$1.473512

$0.000000

$0.026488

$0.000337

$1.473512

$0.026488

06/14/2022

06/15/2022

06/30/2022

$1.500000

$1.473512

$0.000000

$0.026488

$0.000337

$1.473512

$0.026488

09/14/2022

09/15/2022

09/30/2022

$1.500000

$1.473512

$0.000000

$0.026488

$0.000337

$1.473512

$0.026488

12/13/2022

12/14/2022

12/30/2022

$1.500000

$1.473512

$0.000000

$0.026488

$0.000337

$1.473512

$0.026488



Totals

$6.000000

$5.894046

$0.000000

$0.105954

$0.001347

$5.894046

$0.105954



1.

Of the Total Capital Gain Distribution in box 2a, 98.87% is excluded under Treas. Reg. §1.1061-4(b)(7). The remaining 1.13% is a Three-Year Amount under Treas. Reg. §1.1061-6(c).

This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Company's tax filings and may be subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. The Company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the Company's distributions. No material change in the classification is expected.

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Company distributions.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.
Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,327 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 175.1 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States. For more information, please visit www.extraspace.com.

