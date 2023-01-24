FleetPride Acquires TML Truck & Trailer Repair

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc., the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service provider in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, announced today that it has acquired the assets of TML Truck & Trailer Repair, based in Ocala, Florida.

"We are very excited about the acquisition of TML Truck & Trailer Repair. Todd Lewis and the team are well known as trusted partners who focus on quality service while providing a great customer experience. We look forward to being able to continue that tradition as we grow that market for all our customers," said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations.

Founded in 2012, TML Truck & Trailer Repair is a full-service shop operating on heavy duty trucks and equipment. Its central footprint deepens FleetPride's coverage in the region.

"FleetPride shares our passion for delivering value and continually creating personal and professional opportunities for our team," said Todd Lewis, Owner, TML Truck & Trailer Repair.

FleetPride's national parts and service operations continue to grow. If you are interested in learning more about how to become part of the FleetPride network, please visit FleetPride.com/acquisitions for more details.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 300+ locations, which includes 80+ service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride's team of 4,000 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

To find your local FleetPride branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com.

