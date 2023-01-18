Student Housing Records Record 2022, Yardi Matrix Reports

Sector is set up for another strong performance this year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The student housing industry is set up for another solid performance in 2023 after record returns last year, according to the latest National Student Housing Report from Yardi® Matrix.

"Momentum is strong heading into the new year, even as the effect of higher interest rates takes hold in the economy and has led multifamily rents to decelerate," say Matrix experts. "Student housing remains largely unaffected, as the industry typically does better during times of economic volatility."

As of December 2022, 48 percent of beds at Yardi 200 universities were already leased for the fall 2023 school year, representing a new record high for this time of year. Rent growth also remained strong, at 4.7 percent annual growth.

"With over eight months to go until the start of the next school year, we anticipate 2023 being another record-breaking year for student housing performance," states the report. One caveat: highly selective universities with name recognition are maintaining their interest among incoming students, while smaller schools are having more difficulty with enrollment.

The slowing economy is having an impact on new student housing supply. With interest rates increasing, the development pipeline is contracting. The development pipeline for Yardi 200 universities (including planned, prospective and under-construction properties) decreased by over 3,000 bedrooms from December to January, representing a 2.6 percent contraction.

The student housing data set includes over 2,000 universities and colleges nationwide, including the top 200 investment grade universities across all major collegiate conferences. Known as the "Yardi 200," it includes all Power 5 conferences as well as Carnegie R1 and R2 universities.

