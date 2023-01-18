Mobile Hospital Solutions Support Dept. of Defense & Dept. of State Initiatives

Solution Based Innovation & Creative Tent International Partner to Offer Expeditionary Medical Capabilities

LAS VEGAS and VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. , Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solution Based Innovation and Creative Tent International announced today a partnership to produce the most advanced, fully-integrated mobile hospital solution on the market that supports Department of Defense and Department of State missions.

CTI and SBI partnership to provide deployable mobile hospitals to our U.S. military, federal agencies and allies.

"We're excited to integrate our expeditionary medical capabilities with Creative Tent International," said Brad Stewart, CEO of Solution Based Innovation, LLC. "Our expeditionary medical solutions create a capability within the deployable medical space that currently doesn't exist. With CTI and SBI working collaboratively, we can design, develop, integrate, deliver, and train personnel how to use a true turnkey solution."

"CTI is excited to welcome SBI as our partner to deliver expeditionary medical capabilities to our customers. This partnership complements our current product portfolio and will enable us to better serve our large, diverse customer base, aligning with our purpose as an organization to provide shelter to the world," said Jacob Furbee, CEO of Creative Tent International.

For the last two decades, CTI has led the engineered fabric structure industry in providing the warfighter with rapidly deployable, modularly configured shelters that deliver safe, reliable turnkey solutions for every mission including billeting and storage to sunshades and hangars for aircraft, from the MH6M up to the C-5 Super Galaxy. With SBI's experience deploying UN Level 2 mobile hospitals, the companies will partner to provide engineered, proven structures and shelters systems for use in extreme, austere environments to the defense, aerospace, humanitarian, and healthcare markets. The SBI-CTI partnership adds the capability to integrate customized container systems, like the MeDConeX; expands its LAMS offerings; and creates a larger U.S.-based manufacturing footprint enabling both companies to better serve its customers.

About Solution Based Innovation

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., SBI is widely recognized for its industry-leading experts that founded and created the first expeditionary mobile hospitals. With real world experience in military and civilian medicine, SBI's portfolio includes over 20 fully integrated UN Level 2 mobile hospitals currently in use around the world that were designed, built, and deployed by SBI personnel. SBI's fully integrated medical solutions include proven healthcare products designed for field use, integration of soft- and hard-sided shelters, austere power management and training. For more information, visit www.sbiva.com.

About Creative Tent International

Headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, CTI is a proud ISO 9001:2015 certified, American manufacturer. CTI is a global leader and premier provider of engineered, tensioned fabric structures and shelter systems that range from small to extra large and beyond for use and deployment in extreme and austere environments across defense, aerospace, and commercial market segments. CTI designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and maintains superior, high-tension fabric, semi-permanent, clear-span structures. CTI's shelter systems actively serve as mobile dining facilities, warehouses, maintenance facilities, classrooms, medical facilities, offices, and training/fitness facilities—all constructed of the highest-grade aluminum and heavy-duty woven coated fabric. For more information, visit https://creativetent.us.

