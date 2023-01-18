Dot City Gaming signs PGA Golf pro Kyle Schulte to new esports division

DETROIT, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports team Dot City Gaming, a subsidiary of GamerSaloon.com, is pleased to announce the signing of Kyle Schulte, a PGA Golf professional and top competitor in PGA Tour 2K23. Kyle will be competing and streaming at the highest level in the game, while creating new tournaments for the golf community.

Kyle is a PGA Class A golf professional, having been a member of the PGA of America for the past 3 years. He played NCAA Division 2 collegiate golf at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith. From the greens to the Playstation, Kyle has several TGC tour wins and is currently on the Platinum tour of TGC, the popular competitive society in 2K's golf franchise.

"We are thrilled to have signed Kyle to the Dot City team. He's proven to be a leader in the golf community and will be instrumental in helping us grow the golf esports ecosystem," according to Gabe Rubin, CEO of Beyond Gaming, owner of GamerSaloon.com and Dot City Gaming.

Gamersaloon.com has just launched its first golf tournaments with the Progressive Golf Open. It featured 32 of the best PGA Tour 2K23 players competing for a $500+ purse.

For more information on the tournament, please visit www.gamersaloon.com/promos/pgo/

About GamerSaloon.com

GamerSaloon.com is one of the world's largest Player vs. Player gaming platforms where gamers can win real cash prizes by competing in online esports tournaments. The platform boasts over

1.5M

users and has paid out over

$95M

since launching in 2006

.

Gamers can play and compete in titles such as Madden 23, FIFA 23, NBA 2K23 and NHL 23. For more information visit

www.gamersaloon.com

About Dot City Gaming

Founded in 2017, Dot City Gaming's mission is to bring the sports back to esports. Focusing on sports titles, the team competes in games such as Madden 23, NBA 2K23, NHL 23, FIFA 23, PGA Tour 2K23, iRacing and more. With a combined following of over 1M followers, it is becoming one of the largest sports games communities globally. For more information visit www.dotcitygaming.com

