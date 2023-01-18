2023 Fat Tuesday Event Helps Three Local Agencies Feed Our Local Homeless Children

"If we can conquer space, we can conquer childhood hunger." -Buzz Aldrin

COVINGTON, Ky., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mardi Gras for Homeless Children always brings people and excitement for this fabulous culinary experience, and this year will mark the 32nd Year Anniversary Celebration. The event will again be at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The proceeds from the Mardi Gras go to three area agencies that provide essential care to homeless women and children. They are Bethany House Services of Cincinnati, and Brighton Center's Homeward Bound and Welcome House, Inc. in Covington. Together these agencies serve more than 40,000 needy individuals in our community each year.

Pat O'Callaghan, Chairman of the event, said, "It is imperative that we as a region come together again to support this fundraiser which has raised more than $2.35M for homeless children." "When we hear that Cincinnati ranks 2nd in the nation with the number of homeless children", O'Callaghan said, "what more do we need to say about the importance of another successful Mardi Gras that has been known to feed so many of our area's homeless children throughout each year."

Mercedes Benz of Fort Mitchell & The Wyler Family Foundation in partnership with Northern Kentucky Restaurant Association (NKRA) present the 32nd Annual Mardi Gras for Homeless Children on Fat Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center. Mardi Gras is an annual tradition that dates back over 32 years. Each year, over 2,000 guests celebrate Fat Tuesday at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center with all you can eat and drink from over fifty top local food and drink vendors, a marching band parade, amazing silent and live auction prizes, celebrity guests, and more!

Why it all began

33 years ago, in Cincinnati, a tragic incident occurred that touched the hearts of our residents. Four homeless children were living in an abandoned garage and were locked in when their father left them alone.

A fire broke out in the garage, unable to escape, all four children perished. Realizing children are not always visible behind the homeless adults, the Northern Kentucky Restaurant Association wanted to help. So, Mardi Gras for Homeless Children was born 32 years ago.

Today, Homeless Children continues to be a major challenge in our community. Desperate area children in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati have benefited immensely from the actions of so many who have volunteered, donated, and attended in support of this annual event that can feed so many local children for an entire year.

"The Mardi Gras for Homeless Children event is truly making a huge impact for its community," said Don Paparella, Managing Partner for Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell. "We appreciate all the local businesses and individuals that have supported this momentous cause over the years, and we encourage everyone to come join us for the FAT TUESDAY, February 21st celebration," Paparella said. Mardi Gras features more than fifty booths of fantastic food and beverages furnished by the members of the Northern Kentucky Restaurant Association. A highlight of the upcoming celebration is a Royal Court parade featuring Scott Sloan of 700 WLW as King, Sheila Gray of Local 12 as Queen and back by popular demand Giovani Bernard as the Grand Marshal, complete with Beechwood High School Marching band and a float. Live and silent auctions offer a remarkable selection of items at amazing savings. In addition, the event includes live music by Tickled Pink.

The February 21st, Fat Tuesday event at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center is from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Purchase a VIP Ticket or Sponsorship for early entrance at 5:30PM. What a great way to start off the new year and help our local area homeless children too. Act fast as this popular annual event may sell out. For more information on how you can help call 859-291-NKRA (6572) or check us out at www.mardigras2023.org.

