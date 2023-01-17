Wyndy Announces Expansion to Huntsville and Mobile

Babysitting app expanding across it's home state of Alabama to connect even more parents and sitters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndy , the trusted app connecting families with sitters, is expanding across its home state of Alabama to offer a babysitting solution for even more parents, and valuable earning potential for sitters. With this relaunch, the app will offer service to the Huntsville and Mobile area. Wyndy simplifies the process of sourcing, booking, and paying vetted babysitters.

"Wyndy is proud to be founded and headquartered in Birmingham, AL since our launch in 2017!" said Missy Polhemus, Wyndy CEO. "The city of Birmingham has been a huge part of our company's success and we are excited to grow even more and provide an easy way for parents in Huntsville and Mobile to connect with vetted and background-checked sitters!"

In a 2022 State of Child Care Survey, Wyndy Parents identified that their needs for flexible child care options have only increased since the pandemic and they see that need continuing. "Wyndy's marketplace solution not only simplifies the process of finding a trusted sitter, it also allows parents to work with hundreds of providers based on the needs of their family. This is a huge unlock for families who are looking for more flexible child care options!" shares Polhemus.

The Birmingham-based company also offers its sitters, college students, a flexible way to earn an income as they balance pursuing a degree while also gaining valuable experience that can transfer to their post graduate careers.

"Since our launch in 2017, students in the Birmingham market alone have earned over $8,500,000 through Wyndy! We hear from our Wyndy's that the money they earn is helping to support them through college, allowing them to pay off student debts and save money for their future," said Polhemus. "All of us at Wyndy love to hear how we have helped students not only earn money, but also help them achieve success once they graduate!"

Interested parents as well as students attending school in the Huntsville and Mobile markets can find out more about Wyndy by visiting www.wyndy.com and downloading the Wyndy app through the Apple and Android app stores.

