Wellory Expands Access to Chronic Condition Management through Evidence-Based Dietitian Led Treatment, Fulfilling Their Mission to Improve the Lives of Americans

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellory has taken its success and learnings as a consumer nutrition business and is entering healthcare, offering individualized virtual nutrition counseling covered by insurance. Wellory will now support the treatment, management, and prevention of chronic conditions through access to high quality Registered Dietitians. This step represents a bold commitment to drastically reduce diet-related disease for Americans and enable access to nutrition care for all.

The Affordable Care Act mandates coverage for nutrition counseling services for adults at-risk of chronic disease - often at little-to-no out of pocket cost. Wellory's expansion utilizes this provision, opening the door for patients nationwide to receive gold standard Medical Nutrition Therapy. Wellory's telemedicine, insurance-based care model also uniquely empowers providers to meet the growing demand for nutrition support while solving the administrative challenges of billing, scheduling, and virtual care.

Wellory has committed to further its mission of expanding access to nutrition care services through a collaboration with the White House to provide subsidized nutrition counseling to millions of uninsured Americans.

"Our mission is to support 100 million Americans with quality in-network nutrition care over the next 8 years," said Emily Hochman, CEO and Co-Founder of Wellory. "And in collaboration with the White House, we are also committing to providing subsidized, 1:1 nutrition counseling to up to 10 million uninsured Americans by 2030 — amounting to a $300 million in-kind donation — a moonshot goal we're ready to tackle. Our plan is to expand nutrition care coverage nationwide so that more Americans can meet with a nutrition provider without breaking the bank."

Wellory will also partner with employers to remove barriers of access for individuals seeking care for chronic conditions. Employers cover over 40% of insured individuals in the U.S., with chronic disease as a significant cost driver. Wellory aims to provide a more affordable and effective way to support employee populations and improve the health of millions.

The company's new look and feel represents its focus on eliminating the cost burdens of clinical care, and a commitment to reducing chronic conditions, targeting those who are most in need of support nationwide.

Today, Wellory accepts patients with Aetna, Cigna, and Medicare coverage with more plans coming soon.

