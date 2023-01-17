Sun Life and DentaQuest donate $100,000 to Embrace Boston

WELLESLEY, Mass., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. and DentaQuest, which is part of Sun Life U.S., have donated $100,000 to Embrace Boston, a fund established in 2017 to create a memorial tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

"We are pleased to contribute to this important project in Boston memorializing Dr. and Mrs. King, particularly in partnership with our newly acquired business, DentaQuest," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president of Sun Life U.S. "As a graduate of Boston University, where Dr. and Mrs. King met, I am personally excited to see this memorial unveiled in order to commemorate the incredible contributions that the Kings have made to our country."

Originally established to create the memorial to Dr. and Mrs. King in the city where they spent their formative years, Embrace Boston has recently expanded in scope to include an annual Ideas Festival and the development of a permanent center in Roxbury for racial and social justice.

"As an organization committed to social impact, we are proud to support the Embrace memorial and the ideals it represents," said Diontha Fancher, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Sun Life U.S. "It is critical we remember that an equitable future requires active focus and leadership to break down barriers. I look forward to seeing the memorial on the Boston Common and listening to the conversations it sparks, thanks to the intentional work of Embrace Boston."

Achieving health equity is a core part of the mission of Sun Life and DentaQuest, manifested through efforts to expand access to care and benefits for underserved populations.

Sun Life works closely with the Boston Celtics and YMCA of Greater Boston, as well as many local organizations throughout the U.S., to support health and diabetes programs in communities that need it most. As part of its charitable giving, Sun Life added support in 2022 for specialized outreach programs with the National Alliance on Mental Health and Black Mental Health Alliance.

Supporting a diverse dental care workforce and equity in dental academic opportunity, DentaQuest has funded research to uncover barriers to dental academic education programs, and provides application support, through the Society of American Indian Dentists, for Native students to enter dental professions..DentaQuest also offers financial aid at seven dental schools for students completing unpaid externships in diverse community clinics. In 2022 DentaQuest supported more than 100 organizations nationwide focused on racial justice, equity and education, including the Commonwealth Race & Equity Fund.

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2022, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.27 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping more than 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life U.S. and affiliated companies in asset management employ approximately 8,000 people in the U.S. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., is a purpose-driven health care company dedicated to improving the oral health of all. We do this through Preventistry® — our inclusive approach to quality care and expanded access built on trusted partnerships between patients, providers and payors. As one of the nation's largest and most experienced Medicaid dental benefits administrators, we manage dental and vision benefits for more than 33 million Americans through a nationwide network of providers in all 50 states. Our outcomes-based, cost-effective dental solutions are designed for Medicaid and CHIP, Medicare Advantage, small and large businesses, and individuals. At the same time, we are expanding our footprint of more than 70 oral health centers in six states to deliver direct patient care in rural and underserved populations. Learn more at www.DentaQuest.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

