SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds ALBO, CINC, DCT, and PAYA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO), in connection with the proposed acquisition of ALBO by Ipsen S.A. via tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ALBO shareholders will receive $42.00 in cash for each share of ALBO common stock owned, plus one contingent value right ("CVR") per share. Each CVR will entitle its holder to deferred cash payments of $10.00 per CVR. If you own ALBO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/albo

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC), in connection with the proposed acquisition of CINC by AstraZeneca PLC via tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CINC shareholders will receive $26.00 in cash for each share of CINC common stock owned, plus a non-tradable contingent value right ("CVR") of $10.00. If you own CINC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cinc

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT), in connection with the proposed acquisition of DCT by Vista Equity Partners. Under the terms of the merger agreement, DCT shareholders will receive $19.00 in cash for each share of DCT common stock owned. If you own DCT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/dct

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of PAYA by Nuvei Corporation via tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PAYA shareholders will receive $9.75 in cash for each share of PAYA common stock owned. If you own PAYA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/paya

