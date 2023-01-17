PartnerHero acquires SupportOps, a leader in Zendesk implementation and customization

The deal combines PartnerHero's reputation for unparalleled quality with SupportOps' expertise in CRM administration

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PartnerHero ( www.partnerhero.com ), a top provider of outsourced customer operations, announced today that it has acquired SupportOps ( www.getsupportops.com ), a leading provider of CRM implementation and customer support automation services. PartnerHero will immediately begin offering Zendesk implementation and administration services through the SupportOps brand.

Headquartered in the New York Metro area, SupportOps is a leader in the Zendesk services space and has completed custom Zendesk configuration, automation, and theme development for more than 100 businesses.

"I founded SupportOps to help companies better serve their customers," said SupportOps founder Hosam Hassan. "I've had the privilege of helping hundreds of amazing brands build and optimize their customer support operations on Zendesk, and I can't wait to grow that impact even more with PartnerHero's reach and expertise."

Founded in 2014, PartnerHero is a global leader in outsourced CX services, with clients including Miro, Loom, Sweetgreen, Udemy, Lovepop, and Grindr. The company is known for providing high-quality, 24/7, global outsourced CX services and a values-based approach that is helping to remake the BPO industry from one that is extractive and exploitative to one that is generative and uplifting.

"PartnerHero's services are positioned extremely well for early and growth-stage startups," said PartnerHero President and COO, Heather Casey. "One of the most common challenges we see our partners face is how to set up and optimize their helpdesk for sustainable growth. We're extremely excited to bring in Hosam and the SupportOps team to kickstart this new line of business for us and provide more value to our partners."

This acquisition will accelerate PartnerHero's ability to provide end-to-end CX services to its customers. PartnerHero is actively seeking additional M&A opportunities. Interest parties can contact: ryan.berk@partnerhero.com

About SupportOps

SupportOps is an Advanced Implementation Partner for Zendesk, with more than 100 customers and a perfect five-star rating in the Zendesk Marketplace.

About PartnerHero

PartnerHero is a provider of premium customer operations outsourcing, including customer support, trust & safety, content moderation, and quality assurance. The company has offices in the United States, Honduras, Romania, and the Philippines, and remote employees in dozens of additional countries.

