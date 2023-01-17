IRVING, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc., the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service provider in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, continues to extend its lead as the "First Click in Heavy Duty" by now offering more than one million unique parts on the company's e-commerce website, FleetPride.com.

One Million Parts Now Available on FleetPride E-Commerce Site

With this huge assortment, plus more than doubling the number of cross references to 10 million to help customers find the exact part they need, and a constantly improving, AI-powered search engine, it's never been easier for heavy duty customers to shop online with FleetPride.

"Our customers told us they need more available products and more delivery options to keep their trucks on the road. They expect to find the right product fast and easily order it with confidence, and we listened to them. I'm so grateful to the entire team who works around the clock to bring the power of FleetPride into the palm of our customer's hands, 24/7," said Darren Taylor, FleetPride senior vice president of marketing & digital. "We see the success in customer surveys where they rate the shopping experience as 'Great'. And our customers tell us with their buying behavior. This past year, FleetPride.com sales grew more than 400%."

In 2022, the company completed major advancements to FleetPride.com:

Added five times as many parts on the site, doubling the number of cross references to more than 10 million while also doubling the number of product images.





Accelerated AI-powered search suggestions that improve every time used to deliver the most relevant results.





Added "Complete The Job" feature, which helps customers find all the parts they need in one order based on actual technician repair data.





Real-time stock availability is visible on parts carried by FleetPride's network of more than 300 locations, helping customers find the parts they need when they need them. The site shows parts available for pickup or local delivery, and parts available for shipping to a location near them.





Offer eCash Rewards to customers, which includes cash back rebates on their online purchases and free standard shipping on select parcel orders of $200+.

FleetPride continues to grow its online assortment, providing customers a greater selection to include unique features like guided, image-based searches for customers who aren't sure what they're looking for. The robust search engine will continue to be refined, with a goal of making it the ultimate search tool for customers and employees alike.

