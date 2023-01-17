InventHelp Inventor Develops a Fun and Challenging New Card Game (DNV-430)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I would play this card game for hours and wanted to include a new element to add an extra level of fun that also requires quick decision making and speeds up the game," said an inventor from Parker, Colo., "so I invented KNOCKERS CARD GAME."

This patent-pending invention provides a fun card game that can be played by family members and friends during leisure time, parties, and get-togethers at home. It encourages social interaction and friendly competition, as well as fair play and sportsmanship and is easy to understand games rules allow individuals of all ages to play effectively. It's lightweight and compact design can be easily transported and stored in a space-saving manner. The game is enjoyable, entertaining as well as challenging.

