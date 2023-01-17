InventHelp Inventor Develops an Easy Wet Indicating Diaper (DLL-3874)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "My disabled mother does not tell me when she's wet and I thought there had to be a way for the pull-up to tell me," said an inventor from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented WETNESS ALERT."

The patent-pending invention increases convenience for caregivers, as well as the provides the ability to prevent diaper rash and potential urinary tract infections. Caregivers can check a diaper or pull-up by listening or going near the child or adult, and not risk awakening a sleeping infant or adult. It also saves the task of undressing a fully clothed child or adult in order to check a diaper, pinching the diaper, or inserting a finger inside the diaper. This provides added protection, less waste and saves money on soothing creams and ointments. It also helps mask the smell of a wet or dirty diaper in the home or childcare center and can be less humiliating for severely disabled individuals.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DLL-3874, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

