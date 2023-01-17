Carota Obtains IEC 60335 Annex U Approval from TÜV Rheinland for IoT OTA Solutions

SHANGHAI, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carota, a global provider of Over-The-Air (OTA) upgrade solutions for the Internet of Things, was invited by TÜV Rheinland to a ceremony where it received the IEC 60335 Annex U certificate of conformity.

In the photograph, Mr. Jacky Zhang (left), the Chief Technology Officer of Carota, is seen receiving the certificate from Mr. Yonggang Li (right), the General Manager of Shanghai Electronic and Electrical Product Services of TÜV Rheinland Greater China Region. (PRNewswire)

The IEC 60335 Annex U certificate of conformity addresses the growing use of software in modern household appliances, as well as the increasing number of internet-connected devices. With the increasing use of programmable electronic circuits in consumer electronics and software playing a crucial role in many household appliances, the certification ensures that these appliances remain safe for consumers to use throughout their lifespan, particularly when connected to public networks via IoT devices.

The IEC 60335-1:2020 safety regulations, released in September 2020, introduced new requirements in Annex U to prevent unauthorized access and ensure the security of remote communication through public networks. This is a requirement for companies exporting household appliances to Europe. TÜV Rheinland offers customized testing and evaluation plans for various products, such as floor-cleaning robots, grass-cutting robots, smart air conditioners, and smart washing machines, to assist companies in meeting the design requirements of Annex U. This helps companies during their product research and development process by providing matching hardware and software solutions that comply with Annex U requirements, reducing certification time and costs, while ensuring product safety and user experience are not compromised. This helps to promote the sustainable growth of the IoT smart ecology.

Carota passes the TÜV test standards, living up to its reputation

TÜV Rheinland, a leading certification organization in the industry, sets strict standards to guide the development of the industry and help companies with their digital transformation. Carota, with its technical expertise and technological strength, has earned the IEC 60335 Annex U certificate of conformity. The process includes designing an OTA upgrade plan, setting up a test environment, testing IoT platforms, testing IoT devices, maintaining a record of vulnerabilities, and providing a final project summary. Throughout the entire project, the company tracks vulnerabilities and manages the project. The outcome is a report that concludes the evaluation plan. By successfully passing TÜV test standards (13 items) and earning this distinction, Carota has upheld its reputation.

Win-Win cooperation

During the award ceremony, Mr. Li Yonggang, thanked the Carota team and praised their OTA upgrade security solution. He expressed his eagerness for future collaboration between the two parties and working together to develop the IoT industry ecosystem and a smart interconnected world with Carota.

In the interconnected world, Carota is committed to providing customer-focused services and fulfilling its mission. By collaborating strategically with TÜV Rheinland, the company aims to set the new norm in the IoT ecosystem, drive innovative ideas for interconnected things and move towards a brighter future.

About Carota

Carota is a global one-stop OTA (Over-The-Air) upgrade and remote diagnostic full solution provider including OTA operation subscription, remote diagnosis, OTA testing products and services, as well as video telematics.

Carota commitment is to provide safe, stable, reliable and scalable OTA upgrade and fleet management solutions to OEMs, fleet owners and IoT smart device manufacturers.

Carota is a significant player in the China market, with over 320 million smart devices installed and upgraded. The company serves customers in more than 20 countries and areas, including Greater China, the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, and the Southeast Asia region.

