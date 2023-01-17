Best Lawyers in America Honors Three at Hilgers Graben

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Hilgers Graben attorneys have been honored with inclusion in the "Best Lawyers in America" publication for 2023.

The honorees are:

Dallas office. Jon Hyland , for his work in Intellectual Property Litigation. Jon is a Partner in the firm'soffice.

St. Louis office. Jonathan Musch in the practice areas of Advertising Law, Intellectual Property Litigation, Patent Litigation, and Trademark Law. Jonathan is a Partner in the firm'soffice.

Michael Burns , for the representation of clients in Commercial Litigation matters. Mike is a Senior Associate in the firm's Washington D. C. office and is featured in the Best Lawyers "Ones to Watch" list.

"We often discuss the top-level legal talent we have at Hilgers Graben," said firm founder Heather Hilgers. "These honors further demonstrate the strength of our team. Jon, Jonathan, and Mike are among the best at what they do, and our clients benefit from their commitment and legal excellence every day."

Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on a sophisticated peer review survey process, designed to capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographic region and legal practice area.

Hilgers Graben PLLC is an elite nationwide litigation firm specializing in complex commercial and intellectual property litigation, discovery counsel services, and trademark services. The firm leverages low-cost locations and innovation to provide top-notch legal services while significantly driving down costs for its clients. It has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America four times. The firm was named a "Best Law Firm" for 2022 and 2023 by U.S. News and World Report and Best Lawyers in America. Hilgers Graben has offices in Lincoln and Omaha, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Miami and West Palm Beach, St. Louis, San Diego, Seattle and Washington D.C.

Media Contact:

Mark Annick

800-559-4534

mark@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Hilgers Graben PLLC