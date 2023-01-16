Solving performance issues found in higher-mileage vehicles.

PORTER, Texas, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Purple® brand, maker of premium synthetic oils, has launched their newest innovation: Max-Restore™ High Mileage Fuel Treatment. The Max-Restore™ product is a highly concentrated, high-performance fuel treatment that is specially formulated to solve performance problems typically found in higher-mileage vehicles. Those issues include reduced fuel economy, increased emissions, engine wear and lost performance.

Royal Purple launches new Max-Restore High Mileage Fuel Treatment product (PRNewswire)

Many older vehicles have reduced fuel economy due to poor combustion, primarily caused by high levels of carbon deposits and wear. The carbon deposits and wear can also create higher emissions that make it difficult for the vehicle to pass emissions testing. This results in more wear on critical parts and loss of performance, including poor acceleration and hard-starting.

"At a time when many Americans are keeping their vehicles for longer than ever before, we felt it was critical to develop a product to help vehicle owners experience better performance and longer life from their older cars and trucks," said Rusty Waples, Director of Brand & Product Marketing for Royal Purple. "Because no matter what drives you and no matter the age of your vehicle, Royal Purple is always going to offer the best possible performance solutions."

Backed by rigorous testing, the Max-Restore™ High Mileage Fuel Treatment is proven to:

Restore fuel economy up to 5.9%.

Lower emissions up to 14.8%.

Reduce wear by lubricating key fuel system parts and extending engine life.

Restore injector flow up to 78.5%.

The product contains a high dose of polyether amine (PEA) and proprietary detergents that quickly clean stubborn, long-term deposits often found clogging injectors and creating buildup on intake valves and ports of higher-mileage vehicles. It also provides a protective barrier to keep new deposits from forming. This optimizes the injector spray pattern and better atomizes fuel as it enters the combustion chamber, resulting in restored power and performance, reduced emissions, smoother idle and quicker/easier starts. The robust formula also utilizes a friction modifier to reduce wear, help extend engine life and improve fuel economy.

For more information on Royal Purple® Max-Restore™ High Mileage Fuel Treatment, visit royalpurple.com/product/max-restore .

ABOUT ROYAL PURPLE

Headquartered in Porter, Texas, Royal Purple is a global synthetic oil leader who tests, develops, and produces a wide range of high-performance lubricants for nearly every consumer and industrial application. Their proprietary Synerlec additive technology increases oil film strength allowing them to significantly outperform other synthetic and mineral-based oils for vehicles, racing, commercial trucking and fleets, as well as industrial applications including maritime, plants and manufacturing, mining, wind energy, and agriculture operations. Key benefits of their products include: better performance, cleaner operation, lower cost of ownership, better mileage, and fewer oil changes. Just to name a few. Royal Purple brand products are manufactured by Calumet Branded Products, LLC a wholly owned subsidiary of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT).

Explore the full line of Royal Purple products at www.royalpurple.com/all-products .

Royal Purple (PRNewsfoto/Royal Purple) (PRNewswire)

