Stratolaunch Completes Second Captive Carry Flight with TA-0 Test Vehicle

MOJAVE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratolaunch, LLC announces the completion of its second captive carry flight with the Talon-A separation test vehicle, TA-0. It was the ninth flight for the company's launch platform, Roc.

Stratolaunch's Roc launch platform carries the Talon-A separation test vehicle during its second captive carry flight on Jan. 13, 2023. Credit: Gauntlet Aerospace / Christian Turner (PRNewswire)

The flight set a new duration record lasting a total of six hours and reached a maximum altitude of 22,500 ft., representing another important step forward in the company's near-term goal of completing separation testing with TA-0. Primary test objectives included flight outside of the local Mojave area for the first time and evaluation of the separation environment. Roc and TA-0's onboard data systems provide critical information on the aerodynamic loads and moments prior to release of TA-0, helping to ensure safe separation of the vehicle from Roc. The flight team also practiced chase formation and communication sequencing for the upcoming separation test.

A flight data review will determine the next steps on the test timeline. Stratolaunch continues to progress toward separation test and its first hypersonic flight of TA-1 within the first half of 2023.

"Our amazing team is continuing to make progress on our test timeline, and it is through their hard work that we grow closer than ever to safe separation and our first hypersonic flight tests," said Dr. Zachary Krevor, Chief Executive Officer and President for Stratolaunch.

"The thorough evaluation of release conditions will provide data to reduce risks and ensure a clean and safe release of Talon-A during future tests," Dr. Krevor said. "We are excited for what's ahead this year as we bring our hypersonic flight test service online for our customers and the nation."

