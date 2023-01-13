SI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Silvergate Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 6, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Silvergate between November 9, 2021 and January 5, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until February 6, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Silvergate Capital Corporation issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's platform lacked sufficient controls and procedures to detect instances of money laundering; (2) Silvergate's customers had engaged in money laundering in amounts exceeding $425 million; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to receive regulatory scrutiny and face damages, including penalties and reputational harm; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

