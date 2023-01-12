Whatfix ISV Partnership Program Grows Rapidly, Empowering Software Providers to Deliver Better User Experience and Accelerate Customer Adoption

In the last year the program has grown 200%

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix, the global leader in the digital adoption platforms (DAP) space, today announced the expansion and strong growth of the Whatfix Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partnership Program. Whatfix has established strategic partnerships with software vendors including SAP, Guidewire, Bullhorn, IBS Software, and Icertis to help their customers accelerate user adoption.

Whatfix (PRNewswire)

This program supports Whatfix partners by streamlining digital journeys for software users, reducing costs, increasing productivity, and providing a better overall user experience. Over the last 12 months, the program has grown 200%.

"We're excited to see our joint customers benefit from these strategic partnerships," said Khadim Batti, CEO and co-founder of Whatfix. "Everything we do is focused on making users' digital journeys easier to navigate and maximize business outcomes. We are also helping product managers build better products and improve product adoption via our product analytics, ultimately helping organizations truly drive customer growth and retention. Whatfix's flexibility and agnosticism as a platform enable us to work with leaders across multiple industries and segments to provide best-in-class digital adoption support to all types of businesses."

Featured ISV Partners

Microsoft - A pioneer in enabling digital transformation in the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge.

SAP - A market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies run better by redefining enterprise resource planning (ERP) and creating networks of intelligent enterprises that provide transparency, resiliency, and sustainability across supply chains.

Icertis - The contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM).

Guidewire - A property and casualty (P&C) platform that supports the entire insurance lifecycle for 500+ insurers in 38 countries.

Bullhorn - The global leader in software for the staffing industry. More than 10,000 companies rely on Bullhorn's cloud-based platform to power their staffing processes from start to finish.

Duck Creek Technologies - A leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry.

Sirion Labs - A contract life cycle management platform that delivers real-time insights across the contracting lifecycle for improved risk control and operational resilience.

IBS Software - A leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise, and hospitality industries.

Software vendors can benefit from the Whatfix ISV Partner Program by accelerating their product adoption, enhancing user experience, reducing support queries, and driving change management. The Whatfix platform enables this with a data-driven approach.

"Delivering Whatfix's digital adoption offerings on top of our partners' industry-leading solutions enable our customers to get the maximum value from their technology investments," said Vispi Daver, Chief Revenue Officer at Whatfix. "Our dedicated partner programs are designed specifically to accelerate the go-to-market strategies with our partners and ensure joint success. We're excited about the growth we've seen in the program and look forward to scaling it and delivering more value to our customers."

For more information on Whatfix and the ISV Partnership Program, including how to join, please visit whatfix.com .

About Whatfix

Whatfix empowers anyone, anywhere to have scalable success with technology they use everyday, achieving greater knowledge, expanding capability, and unlocking productivity for themselves and their organizations. Whatfix's Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) integrates seamlessly with applications to enable users, providing in-context information and guidance to immediately increase individual capability and collectively amplify productivity. The organization has six offices globally in the US, India, UK, Germany, and Australia, and works with Fortune 500 companies around the world. Whatfix has raised $140 million to date, and is backed by marquee investors including Softbank Vision Fund 2, Sequoia Capital India, and Cisco Investments. For more information, visit Whatfix's website.

Media Contact:

whatfix@luminapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Whatfix