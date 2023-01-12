Geotab Connect 2023: data intelligence for today's challenges and tomorrow's world

The sixth Geotab Connect will be held in February 2023

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in IoT and connected vehicles and assets, today announced Geotab Connect 2023 on February 5 - 8, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Florida. Its sixth year running, the conference will connect many of the world's largest and most innovative fleets with the latest insights on data-driven innovation and digital transformation strategies to accelerate cost savings, operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

Geotab Connect 2023 (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.) (PRNewswire)

With title sponsors including Google Cloud and Deloitte, the event offers over 70 sessions on thought leadership, leveled strategies and best practices, as well as inspiring success stories from Geotab customers relating to harnessing the impact connected vehicles, assets, and people can have on strategic business evolution. In addition, Geotab Connect presents the opportunity to network with more than 50 of Geotab's Marketplace partners and hear from Geotab experts such as Neil Cawse and industry leaders from Deloitte, Google Cloud, Stellantis, Rivan, General Motors Fleet, OnStar Business Solutions, Shell Fleet Solutions, PepsiCo and more.

"We are excited to join our amazing partners and customers at Geotab Connect 2023," said Neil Cawse, CEO and founder of Geotab. "The state of transportation requires digital acceleration to push boundaries, drive innovation, and overcome the growing complexities of market and competitive pressures to do things faster, safer, cheaper, and more sustainably. At Geotab Connect 2023, we will explore how the business landscape has changed since the onset of the pandemic and how proactive, intelligent data insights can help businesses solve today's challenges and pave their path forward."

"Helping make data insights accessible and useful for organizations is key to Google Cloud's partnership with Geotab," said Pallab Deb, Managing Director, Application ISV Partnerships, Google Cloud. "We look forward to showcasing the importance of using logistics data insights and technology to help improve operational efficiency, meet business objectives and positively impact our planet at Geotab Connect 2023."

"Achieving business outcomes and continued growth in today's market demands a strategic roadmap and smarter insights, said Anders McKenzie, Partner at Deloitte. "Deloitte is a proud sponsor of Geotab Connect 2023, as it will be an opportunity for like-minded businesses to learn how to use data-driven technology that can be implemented to address today's needs and create a better future."

Backed by one of the industry's largest teams of data and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. The intelligence gathered from 3+ million connected vehicles and 55 billion data points a day provides exceptional data insights that support informed decision making and transparent reporting to drive productivity improvement, fleet optimization, efficient fuel consumption, driver safety, sustainability outcomes, and meet compliance and regulatory requirements.

For more information on Geotab Connect 2023 or to register, please visit: https://www.geotab.com/connect/

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the cloud and providing data-driven analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab's products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.

Geotab logo (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Geotab Inc.