Evofem's Phexxi Contraceptive Gel to be Offered by Female Telehealth Leader Favor (Formerly The Pill Club)

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (OTCQB: EVFM) announced today that female telehealth leader Favor is now a specialty pharmacy provider of Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate).

Female telehealth leader Favor (formerly called The Pill Club) (PRNewswire)

Favor (formerly called The Pill Club) has added Phexxi to its product portfolio and will counsel patients on this hormone-free prescription contraceptive gel alongside the more than 120 hormonal options they currently offer. Evofem expects the collaboration will begin contributing to retail channel growth in 2023. Favor's expert medical providers have prescribed contraception to more than three million patients since 2016.

"We are delighted that Favor is expanding its portfolio to offer its patients a non-hormonal contraceptive - Phexxi," said Saundra Pelletier, Chief Executive Officer of Evofem. "Phexxi appeals to a wide variety of women who seek hormone-free contraception, whether by need or by choice, offering them a safe and effective, FDA-approved contraceptive method that they control and use only when they need it."

"We are proud to offer Phexxi for women and people who menstruate seeking non-hormonal contraceptive options," said Liz Meyerdirk, Favor's Chief Executive Officer. "Hormonal contraceptives aren't for everyone; in fact, thousands of patients come to Favor every year who need a non-hormonal birth control method, and I'm thrilled that we can now deliver a trusted option right to their doorstep."

About Favor

Favor is a leading digital healthcare platform on a mission to empower women and people who menstruate to lead their healthiest lives. The company combines telemedicine and direct-to-consumer pharmacy with the broadest insurance coverage in the space. Since their founding in 2016, Favor has evolved from a single-point solution focused on birth control delivery and reproductive healthcare to a coordinated care provider that seeks to expand access to affordable, convenient, and accessible healthcare.

About Evofem

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., is developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex. Learn more at phexxi.com and evofem.com .

