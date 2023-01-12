Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, acquires leading edge visualization and workflow technology company to enhance global risk intelligence capabilities

Acquisition elevates Crisis24's technical and analytic solutions, bolsters world-leading position in integrated risk management market

MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Leading global risk management firm Crisis24 , a GardaWorld company, today announced its acquisition of Atlanta-based company Topo.ai, maker of innovative critical event management platform, TopoONE.

Crisis24 provides unrivaled curated intelligence and sophisticated technologies to enable the world's most prominent brands and organizations to operate with confidence. By uniquely leveraging man and machine, the team delivers a spectrum of products and capabilities aimed at keeping people safe and operations resilient.

With the addition of Topo.ai, Crisis24 will be able to further strengthen its support operations, offer a one-stop shop solution with plug and play capabilities, and ensure the highest levels of client satisfaction.

"Topo.ai and Crisis24 have been partners for many years. In fact, several Topo customers are Crisis24 customers, so the cultural alignment is a natural one," said Gregoire Pinton, Managing Director and Head of Integrated Risk Management at Crisis24. "Joining forces was the obvious next step, allowing us to offer unique and advanced capabilities in Critical Event Management, combining and amplifying our unique strengths. I strongly believe these united synergies will be of great benefit to our clients."

Atlanta-based Topo.ai provides safety, security, and risk mitigation professionals with instant analysis of events—providing which organizational assets are impacted, universal data availability, and superior data processing capabilities to streamline and operationalize the entire risk mitigation process.

Topo.ai's TopoONE platform empowers security teams to protect their organizations by responding quickly to threat intelligence and managing critical events. Maximizing the capabilities of security operations, TopoONE automates time-intensive, manual processes and operational workflows and delivers powerful, consolidated analytics, real-time dashboards, and reporting.

Crisis24's Global Intelligence and Embedded Intelligences Services teams use a variety of elite technologies to deliver best-in-class intelligence support to clients. Topo.ONE is key among these technologies.

"We're honored and excited to join forces with such a global champion in the risk management space like Crisis24," said Phil Harris, Founder and CEO of Topo.ai. "By bringing the timely intelligence capabilities of TopoONE to the team's already leading arsenal of security operations, we'll be able to provide an even more robust and tailored solutions approach to clients and the market at large."

In the short term, Topo.ai will operate as Topo.ai by Crisis24 and will eventually be combined and folded into Crisis24 and its branding.

For more information about Crisis24's global integrated risk management capabilities, visit www.crisis24.com .

About Topo.ai

Topo.ai is an Atlanta, Georgia-based company that offers a cloud-based critical event management platform, TopoONE, used by security and supply chain teams to manage risk to their fixed and mobile physical assets. Customers use TopoONE to mitigate risk with 360-degree visibility of their duty of care, compressed response times, and enhanced team productivity. Using powerful visualization, workflow, communications, automation, and analytics, TopoONE has defined the future of security operations.

About Crisis24, a GardaWorld company

Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, is widely regarded as the leading integrated risk management, crisis response, consulting and global protective solutions firm, serving the world's most influential people, disruptive brands and prominent organizations. Championed by our advanced Global Operation Centers and our highly skilled team of intelligence analysts, we offer highly specialized services, 24/7 security and consulting, with the technology and AI to power it all across the globe.

