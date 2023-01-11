Swiftly Named One of The Best Places to Work in 2023 By Built In

Swiftly earns coveted spot on Built In's Hybrid Best Places to Work List

SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiftly®, a retail technology platform company delivering omnichannel tools for retailers, today announced that it has been named to Built In's prestigious Best Places to Work List for 2023, in the category Hybrid Best Places to Work. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Best Place to Work by Built In," said Henry Kim, CEO and Co-Founder of Swiftly. At Swiftly, we believe our employees are the backbone of our organization, and pride ourselves on our collaborative culture and performance driven workforce which has continued to be our key to success in the industry. We also understand the importance of being agile and adapting to new ways of doing business, as well as new ways of working. We recognize today's modern workforce is no longer defined by, or attracted to, the traditional office environment of previous years. As a result, Swiftly is proud to be an exclusively remote workforce and we've worked hard to create an inclusive environment that celebrates creativity and innovation, and empowers our employees to thrive.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.



"At Swiftly, we strive to create a positive workplace culture that fosters inclusion, collaboration, innovation, and drives performance," said Toni Richins, Chief People Officer at Swiftly. "In addition to offering flexibility, professional development opportunities, employee benefits and other perks, our "people-first" mentality helps us attract and retain some of the best talent in the industry, which is the cornerstone of our continued growth and success."

"It's my honor to congratulate this year's Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

About Swiftly

Swiftly is a leading provider of technology and retail media solutions for retailers worldwide. Founded in 2018, Swiftly offers innovative solutions that drive retail engagement and enable retailers to own the digital relationship with their customer. Swiftly's Retail Tools, Mobile Platforms, Analytics Tools, and Retail Media Network enables retailers to accelerate sales and build loyalty while enabling brands to reach more shoppers and amplify campaigns using the power of 1st party data. Trusted by hundreds of iconic brands, Swiftly is democratizing retail technology and giving retailers the tools they need to compete in today's crowded marketplace. For more information, visit www.swiftly.com.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com.

About Built In's Best Places To Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor's Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington DC.

